Brazil given Limerick option following Naas win

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
The Sporting Limerick Hurdle on December 29 could be the next port of call for Brazil following his return to winning ways at Naas on Saturday.

Padraig Roche’s Cheltenham Festival winner had drawn a blank since edging out Gaelic Warrior at Prestbury Park in March, finishing third in Grade One company at Aintree and bumping into the useful Champ Kiely in his return to the track last month.

Sharpened up following that outing at Tipperary he was in the perfect spot to take full advantage of a mistake at the second-last by Fil Dor to claim the Grade Three Fishery Lane Hurdle by a comfortable three and a half lengths.

He'll probably go for the four-year-old race at Limerick at Christmas

Now he is set to remain against his four-year-old contemporaries and head to Limerick over the Christmas period for the same Grade Two hurdle owner JP McManus won with Espoir D’Allen in 2018 before Gavin Cromwell’s ill-fated charge went on to win the following year’s Champion Hurdle.

“He’ll probably go for the four-year-old race at Limerick at Christmas,” said McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry.

“We’ll see if anything comes up in the meantime, but that would probably be his next target I would say.”

On whether Brazil could follow in the footsteps of Espoir D’Allen and develop into a Champion Hurdle contender, Berry added: “It would be great if he could, but it looks very competitive at that level, and he has a bit to do to get to that level.

“But you never know, we’ll take it one race at a time and hope all goes well in the meantime.”

Brazil was trained on the Flat by Aidan O’Brien before starring in the green and gold hoops over hurdles and Roche could have found himself another high-class juvenile prospect from the Ballydoyle academy in the form of Cougar.

The exciting son of Deep Impact is two from two over timber following his facile victory at Down Royal recently and is now set to test his credentials at graded level at Fairyhouse on December 4.

“He’ll probably go to Fairyhouse for the Grade Three hurdle, (Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle), that will likely be his next stop,” said Berry.

“He’s come out of the race at Down Royal well and is in good form. It’s hard to know what he’s beaten, but he couldn’t have done it any better so far.”

