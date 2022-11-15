ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws

A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Over 5 Feet Of Snow Crushed These New York Towns

Thousands of people across New York State are digging themselves out after a massive lake-effect snowstorm slammed into the "Snow Belt" areas of New York State. The lake-effect snow started on Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. The snow turned out to be historic in parts of New York with several towns in the "Empire State" getting over 5 feet of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for November

All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for November. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
Hundreds Of Tickets Issued During Driving Ban

As a winter snowstorm is dumping historic amounts of snow across Western New York, police across the area have been out issuing tickets to those people who have disobeyed the driving ban that has been issued for the area. There have been lots of reports of vehicles getting stuck on...
7 Reasons Frontier’s Unlimited ‘GoWild! Pass’ Is Trash For New York State Flyers

As someone who loves to travel and does it frequently, I was super excited about Frontier Airlines' Unlimited flight 'GoWild! Pass'...until I read the fine print. For decades, I had dreamed about a sort of 'bus pass' for flying. Being able to just hop on a flight anywhere using a pre-paid pass. So, when I had seen the initial teasers for the pass I got excited and immediately signed up to receive an email when it became available. I never did get any email saying that the pass was available for purchase, but I did find an article about it. I was ready to charge my credit card the $599 price for the GoWild! Pass, until I read the terms and conditions.
COLORADO STATE
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?

Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!

Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Buffalo NY
