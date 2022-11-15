Read full article on original website
Updated NY State + NYC COVID-19 Guidelines Bring Welcome Relief for Hospitality Employers
Article contributed by Nija M. Davis-Pedlar and Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Over the last few months, New York State and New York City have announced a number of significant changes to the rules imposed on New York employers to address COVID-19 in the workplace. New York State...
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws
A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Over 5 Feet Of Snow Crushed These New York Towns
Thousands of people across New York State are digging themselves out after a massive lake-effect snowstorm slammed into the "Snow Belt" areas of New York State. The lake-effect snow started on Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. The snow turned out to be historic in parts of New York with several towns in the "Empire State" getting over 5 feet of snow.
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for November
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for November. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
Hundreds Of Tickets Issued During Driving Ban
As a winter snowstorm is dumping historic amounts of snow across Western New York, police across the area have been out issuing tickets to those people who have disobeyed the driving ban that has been issued for the area. There have been lots of reports of vehicles getting stuck on...
7 Reasons Frontier’s Unlimited ‘GoWild! Pass’ Is Trash For New York State Flyers
As someone who loves to travel and does it frequently, I was super excited about Frontier Airlines' Unlimited flight 'GoWild! Pass'...until I read the fine print. For decades, I had dreamed about a sort of 'bus pass' for flying. Being able to just hop on a flight anywhere using a pre-paid pass. So, when I had seen the initial teasers for the pass I got excited and immediately signed up to receive an email when it became available. I never did get any email saying that the pass was available for purchase, but I did find an article about it. I was ready to charge my credit card the $599 price for the GoWild! Pass, until I read the terms and conditions.
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
26 Worst Streets To Live On In Western New York
Have you ever felt like your road got skipped on the plow rounds?. Yeah, me too. It may feel that way, but it’s far from the truth. Your street is on the schedule to be plowed; however, it may just be scheduled as last (sorry). Last time Buffalo was...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
mynbc5.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of major snowstorm
NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in preparation for this week's snowstorm. Snow fell steadily in Buffalo throughout the day as the storm continues to move east, with some areas seeing several feet of snow by Friday afternoon. An additional foot...
Gov. Hochul Warns Snowstorm Is Extreme, Major Event In Buffalo And WNY
Governor Hochul warns Western New Yorkers that this snowstorm is a major, extremely threatening event. During a live press conference, she mentioned that the National Guard is ready to be deployed. Gov. Hochul has already shut down commercial travel on the New York State Thruway, saying that tractor-trailers can jack-knife...
NewsChannel 36
New York State DMV urges travels to get Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers have a little over five months before they're going to need a Real ID to fly or drive out of the Empire State. State and County Officials were at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday morning to encourage people to get one as soon as possible.
This Is Illegal To Do In New York While Shoveling Snow
Now that the snow is here in Western New York, many of us will spend the next several days getting rid of the snow from our driveways and sidewalks. With that in mind, there is something you should never do while you are shoveling your driveway or sidewalks. You should...
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
