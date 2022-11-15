Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Don't confuse lanternfly with butterfly: It could surprise you due to infestationMark StarKernersville, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Photo Casts Doubt On Impending WWE Return
Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since May. The former WWE Champion has reportedly been dealing with the injury for some time, and surgery was possible but not confirmed. With the uncertainty surrounding the injury, a timetable for Orton's return has not been provided, and now there's even more doubt about how soon The Viper will get back in the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephanie McMahon Praises All-Female Photography Team From This Week’s RAW
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has praised the first-ever all-female photo team who worked on this week’s RAW. The November 14th episode of the red brand featured only women taking photos at ringside for WWE.com, which McMahon highlighted in a tweet. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also responded...
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
wrestleview.com
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Michael Cole Opens Up On The Progress WWE Has Made In Saudi Arabia
During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole opened up on WWE’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event and the safety concerns they had. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion
According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademarks For New Show & Ring Name
On November 10, WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services. Oba Femi is a new ring name that will be used by an unknown NXT Superstar, while Iron Survivor Challenge is listed as a wrestling show. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Is Nearing A $1 Million Gate
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that the event is nearing a $1 million live gate and the ticket buyer who will put the card over the $1 million mark will receive a special gift in the form of an autographed Full Gear chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Discusses Refereeing Undertaker vs. Goldberg At WWE Super Showdown 2019
Mike Chioda recently took to the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, where he discussed refereeing the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The match is infamous for its botches, which resulted in Goldberg getting hurt and nearly injuring The Undertaker...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Injured During Indie Wrestling Event
AEW’s Abadon will be out for the foreseeable future after getting hurt while wrestling over the weekend for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Abadon was injured while performing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace, according to PWInsider.com. The match was stopped right away, and Abadon was rushed to the hospital.
ewrestlingnews.com
Last Week’s Impact Wrestling & Tales From The Territories Ratings
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last week’s episode of VICE TV’s Tales from the Territories averaged 74,000 viewers and scored a 0.02 rating in the key P18-49 demo. In comparison, the fifth episode which focused on Stampede Wrestling drew 34,000 viewers. Brandon Thurston is also reporting last...
ewrestlingnews.com
Baron Corbin Justifies Knocking Talent Who Came From The Independent Scene
Baron Corbin is enjoying a career resurgence thanks to his newfound partnership with John Bradshaw Layfield, but the former United States Champion has detracted many due to his opinions on talent who made their way through the independent scene. While appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Corbin explained why he looks...
Comments / 0