Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters
Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephanie McMahon Praises All-Female Photography Team From This Week’s RAW
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has praised the first-ever all-female photo team who worked on this week’s RAW. The November 14th episode of the red brand featured only women taking photos at ringside for WWE.com, which McMahon highlighted in a tweet. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also responded...
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Offers Steve Austin Another WrestleMania Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring this year at WrestleMania 38, and WWE has reportedly offered him a second match. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April to close out Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the match, reports surfaced about how Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to making similar appearances in the future.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
411mania.com
Ken Shamrock Believes Montreal Screwjob Hurt His WWE Ascent
The Montreal Screwjob left Bret Hart on the outs with WWE for decades, but Ken Shamrock believes it also hurt his own career. Shamrock discussed the incident in a recent interview with Vlad TV and talked about how he was rising up the ranks before the Survivor Series 1997 incident happened, and how he believes it derailed plans for his push. You can check out the highlights below:
Yardbarker
William Regal hopes Jon Moxley realizes how good of a sports entertainer he was in WWE
On the latest Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal discussed Jon Moxley and his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose. During the podcast, Regal also gave his thoughts on Damien Sandow:. "Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special with everything he was given. It was like another, if anything, he was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner: I Deserve A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Veteran wrestling referee Earl Hebner believes he is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. Hebner was part of some of WWE’s most iconic matches, including the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. While Hebner is in Impact’s Hall of Fame, he hasn’t been inducted into the WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Says He’s Off Oxygen, Cleared To Return To AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW performer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to social media to deliver some very positive news. The Snake announced via Twitter that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He also went on to note that he is back with AEW again.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 11/15/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 664,000. The show did a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #26 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion
According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Claims Vince McMahon Didn’t Watch WWE’s Product
Vince McMahon paid little attention to WWE’s product, the promotion’s Senior VP of Live Events Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. McMahon retired from WWE in July of this year over allegations of misconduct with female employees. Despite often being considered a workaholic, McMahon wasn’t as on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Double Jeopardy Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
New matches have been added to this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, including a Double Jeopardy match involving Eric Young and Sami Callihan. You can check out the updated lineup below. * Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. * X-Division Championship...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Discusses Refereeing Undertaker vs. Goldberg At WWE Super Showdown 2019
Mike Chioda recently took to the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, where he discussed refereeing the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The match is infamous for its botches, which resulted in Goldberg getting hurt and nearly injuring The Undertaker...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Is Nearing A $1 Million Gate
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that the event is nearing a $1 million live gate and the ticket buyer who will put the card over the $1 million mark will receive a special gift in the form of an autographed Full Gear chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SPOILERS of NXT LEVEL UP Results for November 15, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. What did you think of these results? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!. If using any of the above content, please credit the author...
