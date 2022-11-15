Read full article on original website
JSO: Man dead after being shot multiple times in Lake Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting on Palmdale Street. STORY: Love them or hate them, Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame. According to detectives, at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the scene and located an unidentified =...
JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man expected to survive shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting on Melissa Court. Police say a man in his 30s is expected to survive after getting shot in his torso area Wednesday morning. Currently, police tell us a suspect is on the run, and it’s unclear what lead up to the shooting.
Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Manhunt underway following deadly shooting in Lake Forest strip mall
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are canvassing a Lake Forest neighborhood following a deadly shooting early Thursday. Police were called to a strip mall parking lot on Palmdale Street just off Lem Turner Road and found a man who had been shot multiple times. It happened outside Balla’s...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
One arrested after nearly 20 dogs seized during search warrant on Jacksonville Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services Wednesday served an arrest warrant at a Northside home to seize reportedly over 20 dogs. When Action News Jax showed up at Castle Dr. and Sherwood forest, three dogs could be spotted running...
News4Jax.com
Arrest warrant served, numerous dogs removed from Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Animal Care & Protective Services served an arrest warrant Wednesday at a home on the Northside, and a city spokesperson said approximately 20 dogs were removed. The home is on Castle Boulevard. Records show the owner has been cited previously...
Police searching for Baker County couple wanted for child neglect
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the community in locating a couple wanted in connection with the neglect of their infant child. Baker County Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Curtis Lovett and Kaitlyn Wilson after an investigation revealed both individuals...
Incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters cleans house days before taking office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic shakeup of leadership staff at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is generating apprehension and criticism days before incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters takes office. Waters delivered the mass demotions in person on Wednesday. They include some of the agency’s most senior and respected officers, including...
mycbs4.com
Legally-blind man seeks justice after deputy arrested him mistaking cane for firearm
Columbia County, FL — Residents of Lake City came together this morning to fight for justice for legally blind veteran James Hodges, who was arrested by Columbia County deputies. "The only way to drive away darkness is to turn the lights on," Hodges said. On Oct. 31st Hodges was...
mycbs4.com
19-year-old from Palatka found guilty for shooting two almost four years ago
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Timothy Alphonso Scott,19, was found guilty yesterday for shooting two individuals when he was 15-years-old. PCSO says that Scott shot a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with a stolen gun in a preplanned robbery. One of the victims suffered from a coma for days after the shooting occurred. PCSO says that when the victim woke up from the coma, he was able to identify Scott as the suspect.
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts
'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dead, another hospitalized after attempting to run from traffic crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a serious crash Monday morning in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said. Officials said it happened at the intersection of Crystal Springs and Hammond Boulevards. Investigators said a man was speeding when he...
News4Jax.com
Lawyers release 3rd video showing beating of man inside Camden County jail; deputies on administrative duty
WOODBINE, Ga. – Attorneys on Wednesday released a third video of the beating of their client at the Camden County Detention Center. Surveillance video of the beating was first released by Hobbs’ attorneys on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, five deputies involved were placed on administrative duty Monday — more than two months after the incident happened, according to Hobbs’ attorneys. According to Hobbs’ attorneys, the videos were recorded on Sept. 3 inside Camden County jail. Sheriff Jim Proctor ordered an internal review of the incident Monday. On Tuesday, the GBI announced it is investigating the incident at the request of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.
Civil rights activists want Ga. deputies fired after new video of inmate’s jail beating released
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A third video of a coastal Georgia being punched inside his cell and then dragged into the hallway by deputies was released to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday. Civil rights leaders held a news conference in Camden County where they called for the five...
First Coast News
James Hodges, attorney, Lake City community members speak about alleged constitutional violations by police
Hodges, who is legally blind, was walking home when he was arrested. He is now calling for an investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
mycbs4.com
Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County
Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
mycbs4.com
Woman suffers critical injuries after four-car crash in East Palatka
Putnam County — A 41-year-old woman from East Palatka suffered critical injuries after a hit and run crash, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says there was a four-car crash on US Highway 17 at Masters Road at 6:48 AM. FHP says two cars were driving north on Highway 17...
High speed driver who caused deadly crash arrested, charges pending
Jacksonville, Fl — A fiery crash leaves one driver dead and a man in police custody. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports a speeding car on Crystal Springs Boulevard ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard around 1 am and hit another car. That driver was ejected and the...
