ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

19-year-old from Palatka found guilty for shooting two almost four years ago

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Timothy Alphonso Scott,19, was found guilty yesterday for shooting two individuals when he was 15-years-old. PCSO says that Scott shot a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with a stolen gun in a preplanned robbery. One of the victims suffered from a coma for days after the shooting occurred. PCSO says that when the victim woke up from the coma, he was able to identify Scott as the suspect.
PALATKA, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts

'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Lawyers release 3rd video showing beating of man inside Camden County jail; deputies on administrative duty

WOODBINE, Ga. – Attorneys on Wednesday released a third video of the beating of their client at the Camden County Detention Center. Surveillance video of the beating was first released by Hobbs’ attorneys on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, five deputies involved were placed on administrative duty Monday — more than two months after the incident happened, according to Hobbs’ attorneys. According to Hobbs’ attorneys, the videos were recorded on Sept. 3 inside Camden County jail. Sheriff Jim Proctor ordered an internal review of the incident Monday. On Tuesday, the GBI announced it is investigating the incident at the request of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
mycbs4.com

Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County

Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy