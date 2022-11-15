Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephanie McMahon Praises All-Female Photography Team From This Week’s RAW
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has praised the first-ever all-female photo team who worked on this week’s RAW. The November 14th episode of the red brand featured only women taking photos at ringside for WWE.com, which McMahon highlighted in a tweet. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also responded...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
wrestleview.com
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Survivor Series Main Event
WWE is quickly approaching the Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but they have yet to announce the men’s WarGames match. Pwinsider is reporting that the plan for the show is Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn to take on Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens in the match, which would likely be the main event of the show.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated AEW Full Gear Card – 11 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we now have the updated lineup for Saturday night’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As always, eWrestlingNews.com will be providing free play-by-play coverage of the event. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Randy Orton’s Wife Posts Photo Of Her Husband In A Hospital Bed
The wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, Kim Orton, recently took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself and her husband. In the photo, the Viper is clearly in a hospital bed. She captioned the photo with,. “7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You’re...
ewrestlingnews.com
Double Jeopardy Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
New matches have been added to this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, including a Double Jeopardy match involving Eric Young and Sami Callihan. You can check out the updated lineup below. * Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. * X-Division Championship...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More
AEW Full Gear 2022 is coming up this Saturday and before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?. Here...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 11/15/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 664,000. The show did a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #26 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
VICE TV’s Vince McMahon Documentary Reportedly Gets Premiere Date
The VICE TV documentary on Vince McMahon appears to have a release date. Bryan Alvarez took to Twitter to note that The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, which both he and Dave Meltzer did interviews for, will debut on December 13th at 9 PM ET. The two-hour special was initially...
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars
WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
ewrestlingnews.com
Konosuke Takeshita & Jun Akiyama Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Strickland/Joe
Both Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama were backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Bridgeport, Connecticut. While they didn’t appear on the show, they are scheduled to team with each other against Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on this Friday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Newark, New Jersey.
Comments / 0