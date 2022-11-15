ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Paul Haggis ordered to pay an additional $2.5 million in rape lawsuit

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuX30_0jBE2Xw300

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.

While accuser Haleigh Breest's lawyers called the verdict just, Haggis insisted that he had been falsely accused and was financially ruined by fighting the civil case . He vowed to appeal.

“I can't live with lies like this. I will die clearing my name,” he said as he left court.

Breest, a publicist, said Haggis raped her and forced her to perform oral sex in his New York apartment Jan. 31, 2013. He says they had a consensual encounter.

The jury sided with Breest last week, awarding her $7.5 million in compensatory damages for suffering and deciding that she was also due punitive damages. Jurors returned to court Monday to hear testimony about Haggis' finances and decide how much more he'd have to pay.

They got a quick course in movie financing as Haggis was questioned about his earnings on such films as Oscar winners “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” and the James Bond installments “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace.”

While explaining the complexities of screenwriting compensation, he estimated that throughout his four decades in TV and movies, he’s made as much as $25 million — before taxes, agents’ and other representatives’ fees and asset splits with his two ex-wives.

The 69-year-old filmmaker said during Monday's hearing that he’d suffered various financial losses over the years — including the destruction of a poorly insured home in the 1994 Northridge earthquake — but that Breest’s lawsuit wiped him out. He said his legal bills topped $2.6 million, while his career abruptly dried up.

“I've spent all the money I have at my disposal. I've gutted my pension plan; I've lived on loans in order to pay for this case in a very naive belief in justice,” he said outside court.

Breest’s lawyers questioned Haggis’ claims of being broke.

“Nothing Paul Haggis says can be trusted,” attorney Ilann Maazel said.

After the verdict, he said the jury “did the right thing.” Jurors left court without commenting.

Breest, 36, said she suffered both professional and psychological harm from what happened after she accepted an invitation for a drink at his apartment following a movie premiere.

She declined to comment Monday. In a statement after the initial verdict Thursday, she said she appreciated “the opportunity to seek justice and accountability in court — and that the jury chose to follow the facts — and believed me.”

She sued for unspecified damages. Haggis wasn’t criminally charged in the matter.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 9

Pastor Jack.
3d ago

Why wasn't Haggis charged? Because the female waited until the statute of limitations was over and all she could get for "justice" was money. No one knows what happened in that room except the two of them. History played out again by the man being the only one at fault. If she was truly assaulted, she should have gone to the police and not waited until he was rich enough to sue.

Reply(4)
6
Shawn Webb
3d ago

if he's a politician make him pay it out of his own pocket stop charging American taxpayers for their indiscretions

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
KTLA

Los Angeles police respond to actress’s Scientology coverup allegation

The Los Angeles Police Department has faced a great deal of criticism regarding their handling of sexual misconduct allegations and CBS executives in recent days, but on Friday, police officials decided that assertions of wrongdoing made by actress Leah Remini were a step too far. The department issued a statement denying claims by Remini, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Todd Chrisley Claims He Lives in 'My Truth' While Awaiting Fraud Sentencing

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have continued recording new episodes of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, even as they await sentencing. In the latest episode, Todd said he was living in "my truth" while waiting for their hearing. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted on multiple bank fraud charges in June.
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'

Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Lawsuit Requesting $1M of Stolen Property from His Sister’s Ex-Fiancé

The estate of Michael Jackson is calling for the return of the singer’s personal property that they say was stolen from his home shortly after he passed away. According to TMZ, the items were allegedly stolen by Jeffre Phillips in 2009 when the Beat It singer died. According to Radar Online, Phillips was formerly engaged to Jackson’s older sister, La Toya Jackson. The items have a reported worth of $1 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
465K+
Followers
74K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy