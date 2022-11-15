ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EXCLUSIVE: “Reaching that API place: Opening up the Saudi market” – Grant Niven and Milon Veasey, Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

ffnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “Anatomy of a neo” – Dr Dennis Khoo, TMRW and Georg Ludviksson, Meniga in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

Georg Ludviksson, CEO and Co-founder of Meniga, has been working with banks as an innovation partner for more than a decade. He has been part of many digital banking transformations and new digital banking projects, and ranks TMRW as one of the most impressive he’s witnessed. Here, he interviews Dr Dennis Khoo to drill down into the creation of TMRW digital bank by UOB, the Singaporean multinational banking group.
ffnews.com

iBanFirst announces closing of acquisition of Cornhill, the UK-based FX provider

Global financial services provider, iBanFirst, announces today the closing of its acquisition of Cornhill, a UK-based FX provider. The announcement follows the authorisation of the acquisition by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The acquisition will help iBanFirst accelerate its international development in the UK. In the coming months, Cornhill’s clients...
ffnews.com

Capitalise.ai and Avatrade Announce a Strategic Partnership, Providing Avatrade’s CFD & FX Clients With the Next Generation of Automated Trading

Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade’s clients free and easy-to-use automated trading. AvaTrade’s traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai’s full suite of automated...
ffnews.com

Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Infrastructure Relies on Data Quality

In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sat down with Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, to discuss the changing role of the data scientist and the increased appetite for AI functionalities. For Sharma, data management and quality must be a priority for businesses if they what their data scientists to build infrastructure that can facilitate AI and cloud capabilities.
ffnews.com

FINTECH Circle’s Susanne Chishti on Why Underdogs Need a Voice

Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, have Susanne Chishti, the CEO of FINTECH Circle, to talk to us about the company’s famous FINTECH book series and the importance of bringing experts from all corners of the industry together to build something truly revolutionary. For the series, Chishti did not focus on the loudest voices in fintech, but the most game-changing – no matter how new or out there the ideas, the book series was designed so that all players have the space to express their innovations.
TheConversationAU

It's time to add climate change and net-zero emissions to the RBA's top 3 economic goals

Increasingly, climate change is at the centre of government decision-making. This year’s federal budget devoted pages to an examination of the fiscal impact of climate change; Treasury has established a climate change modelling unit; and it’ll be front and centre of next year’s intergenerational report. Yet it is still nowhere near the centre of the deliberations of Australia’s Reserve Bank – one of the nation’s most important economic decision-making institutions. The Reserve Bank’s enabling legislation is the Reserve Bank Act 1959. That 63-year old legislation requires the bank to make decisions that are directed to the “greatest advantage of the people...
ffnews.com

Unipet’s David Boodhram on Fintech and the Role of Auditing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)

At Fintech Islands, we talk to David Boodhram, the Chief Audit Executive at Caribbean energy company, Unipet, about the company’s new direction in the fintech space and the three components they aim to grow; education, innovation, and regulation. For Boodhram, the internal audit function is a critical and the third line of defence in regulating fintech risk and AML.
ffnews.com

Singlife with Aviva Strengthens Investment Office with New Group Deputy Chief Investment Office

Homegrown financial services company Singlife with Aviva has appointed Dr Allen Kuo as its Group Deputy Chief Investment Officer. He will strengthen specialist skills within the Investment Office and provide leadership and guidance as Singlife bolsters its asset management capabilities. Based in Singapore, Allen will also oversee the implementation of...
TheConversationAU

Remaking our suburbs' 1960s apartment blocks: a subtle and greener way to increase housing density

As cities grow, new buildings gradually replace the older ones. Ideally, the new buildings are higher quality, more sustainable and better suited to today’s needs. But there’s a risk current approaches to urban renewal will produce poorer amenities and buildings that are less flexible and more environmentally damaging than those they replace. Take, for example, the 1960s walk-up apartment block. These ageing buildings are often derided for being unattractive, utilitarian and cheap. But these buildings also have design features we have come to celebrate: narrow footprints that allow cross ventilation, flexible floorplans, minimal use of shared walls, low-maintenance design and...
The Associated Press

Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Teenage climate activists in Nigeria’s largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”. Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the activists, said the show was designed to raise awareness about environmental pollution. Lagos,...
ffnews.com

RBC launches Swift Go, a new way to make fast, secure, cost-effective cross-border payments

In today’s global economy, business has no borders, and Canadian companies are increasingly relying on and expecting frictionless international payments in order to succeed. To address this growing need, RBC today launched Swift Go, a new solution that enables Canadian businesses to send cross-border payments of up to $10,000 in foreign currencies with speed, security, predictability and efficiency. Implemented in collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Swift, RBC is the first Canadian financial institution to introduce this capability for its business clients.
ffnews.com

Flutterwave and World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan Collaborate to Launch $end Mobile for the African Diaspora

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today unveiled $endmobile, an app to facilitate faster and easier transfer of funds from the diaspora to the African continent. Flutterwave also signed Tobi Amusan, the Nigeria-born 100m Hurdles Women’s World Record Holder as $endmobile’s Ambassador; a decision the company says is due to their similarity in speed and resilience.
ffnews.com

COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative

COP27 is the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support

Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week and living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their home countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance – and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel, shared with hundreds, because he cannot afford to do much else. Others say they feel “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy