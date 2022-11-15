EXCLUSIVE: “Reaching that API place: Opening up the Saudi market” – Grant Niven and Milon Veasey, Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Anatomy of a neo” – Dr Dennis Khoo, TMRW and Georg Ludviksson, Meniga in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Georg Ludviksson, CEO and Co-founder of Meniga, has been working with banks as an innovation partner for more than a decade. He has been part of many digital banking transformations and new digital banking projects, and ranks TMRW as one of the most impressive he’s witnessed. Here, he interviews Dr Dennis Khoo to drill down into the creation of TMRW digital bank by UOB, the Singaporean multinational banking group.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Change on the Inside” – Raphael Barisaac, UniCredit in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UniCredit recognised that it had to transform how the organisation functioned if it was to make the most of digital progress. Raphael Barisaac, its SVP Global Head of Cash Management, explains what impact that’s had on his business division. Evolve or die’ is a much-used maxim, adopted by many...
ffnews.com
Mobiquity Vice President of Global Digital Banking Appointed as a Judge for the Banking Technology Awards
Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP Global Digital Banking, Mobiquity – a digital transformation enabler – has been selected as a judge for the Banking Technology Awards 2022 as part of a panel assessing and acknowledging talent across the banking and fintech industry. The Banking Technology Awards honour the...
ffnews.com
iBanFirst announces closing of acquisition of Cornhill, the UK-based FX provider
Global financial services provider, iBanFirst, announces today the closing of its acquisition of Cornhill, a UK-based FX provider. The announcement follows the authorisation of the acquisition by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The acquisition will help iBanFirst accelerate its international development in the UK. In the coming months, Cornhill’s clients...
ffnews.com
Capitalise.ai and Avatrade Announce a Strategic Partnership, Providing Avatrade’s CFD & FX Clients With the Next Generation of Automated Trading
Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade’s clients free and easy-to-use automated trading. AvaTrade’s traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai’s full suite of automated...
ffnews.com
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Infrastructure Relies on Data Quality
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sat down with Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, to discuss the changing role of the data scientist and the increased appetite for AI functionalities. For Sharma, data management and quality must be a priority for businesses if they what their data scientists to build infrastructure that can facilitate AI and cloud capabilities.
ffnews.com
FINTECH Circle’s Susanne Chishti on Why Underdogs Need a Voice
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, have Susanne Chishti, the CEO of FINTECH Circle, to talk to us about the company’s famous FINTECH book series and the importance of bringing experts from all corners of the industry together to build something truly revolutionary. For the series, Chishti did not focus on the loudest voices in fintech, but the most game-changing – no matter how new or out there the ideas, the book series was designed so that all players have the space to express their innovations.
It's time to add climate change and net-zero emissions to the RBA's top 3 economic goals
Increasingly, climate change is at the centre of government decision-making. This year’s federal budget devoted pages to an examination of the fiscal impact of climate change; Treasury has established a climate change modelling unit; and it’ll be front and centre of next year’s intergenerational report. Yet it is still nowhere near the centre of the deliberations of Australia’s Reserve Bank – one of the nation’s most important economic decision-making institutions. The Reserve Bank’s enabling legislation is the Reserve Bank Act 1959. That 63-year old legislation requires the bank to make decisions that are directed to the “greatest advantage of the people...
ffnews.com
Unipet’s David Boodhram on Fintech and the Role of Auditing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
At Fintech Islands, we talk to David Boodhram, the Chief Audit Executive at Caribbean energy company, Unipet, about the company’s new direction in the fintech space and the three components they aim to grow; education, innovation, and regulation. For Boodhram, the internal audit function is a critical and the third line of defence in regulating fintech risk and AML.
News Analysis: World Cup kicks off with Ecuador blanking host Qatar
The 2022 World Cup kicked off Sunday with Ecuador blanking host Qatar 2-0 in hopes that the country is ready for hosting the big stage.
ffnews.com
Singlife with Aviva Strengthens Investment Office with New Group Deputy Chief Investment Office
Homegrown financial services company Singlife with Aviva has appointed Dr Allen Kuo as its Group Deputy Chief Investment Officer. He will strengthen specialist skills within the Investment Office and provide leadership and guidance as Singlife bolsters its asset management capabilities. Based in Singapore, Allen will also oversee the implementation of...
Remaking our suburbs' 1960s apartment blocks: a subtle and greener way to increase housing density
As cities grow, new buildings gradually replace the older ones. Ideally, the new buildings are higher quality, more sustainable and better suited to today’s needs. But there’s a risk current approaches to urban renewal will produce poorer amenities and buildings that are less flexible and more environmentally damaging than those they replace. Take, for example, the 1960s walk-up apartment block. These ageing buildings are often derided for being unattractive, utilitarian and cheap. But these buildings also have design features we have come to celebrate: narrow footprints that allow cross ventilation, flexible floorplans, minimal use of shared walls, low-maintenance design and...
Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Teenage climate activists in Nigeria’s largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”. Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the activists, said the show was designed to raise awareness about environmental pollution. Lagos,...
ffnews.com
RBC launches Swift Go, a new way to make fast, secure, cost-effective cross-border payments
In today’s global economy, business has no borders, and Canadian companies are increasingly relying on and expecting frictionless international payments in order to succeed. To address this growing need, RBC today launched Swift Go, a new solution that enables Canadian businesses to send cross-border payments of up to $10,000 in foreign currencies with speed, security, predictability and efficiency. Implemented in collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Swift, RBC is the first Canadian financial institution to introduce this capability for its business clients.
ffnews.com
Plum Ranked no.1 Fastest Growing Fintech in the UK in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Smart money app Plum today announces that it ranked no.1 among fintechs and no.5 overall in the 2022 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Plum grew 7,735 percent...
ffnews.com
Flutterwave and World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan Collaborate to Launch $end Mobile for the African Diaspora
Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today unveiled $endmobile, an app to facilitate faster and easier transfer of funds from the diaspora to the African continent. Flutterwave also signed Tobi Amusan, the Nigeria-born 100m Hurdles Women’s World Record Holder as $endmobile’s Ambassador; a decision the company says is due to their similarity in speed and resilience.
ffnews.com
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative
COP27 is the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support
Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week and living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their home countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance – and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel, shared with hundreds, because he cannot afford to do much else. Others say they feel “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to...
Comments / 0