FF Virtual Arena: Fraud Awareness Week – The Scamscope Report
The insurgence of open banking and new payment methods like digital wallets and crypto have completely rebuilt the payments ecosystem and our relationship to money. From real-time high-volume transactions to buy now pay later, consumers are exposed to a feast of innovative payment services and products and are using money in ways the last century could not have anticipated. With all this noise of growth, however, old offenders have not been deterred and fraud and cybercrime have evolved into an even more sinister thorn in the bankers’ side. Hence, Fraud Awareness Week was born.
AGAM set to accelerate lending revolution for individuals and businesses as it completes investment round
AGAM, the UK-headquartered next generation fintech, which is revolutionising lending for individuals and businesses, has announced the completion of its latest funding round today. AGAM has secured the backing of international investors such as the Development Bank of Wales, which invests in technologies which deliver positive impacts for Wales. AGAM...
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Infrastructure Relies on Data Quality
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sat down with Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, to discuss the changing role of the data scientist and the increased appetite for AI functionalities. For Sharma, data management and quality must be a priority for businesses if they what their data scientists to build infrastructure that can facilitate AI and cloud capabilities.
Zoho Finance Platform Achieves 50% Year-over-year Global Growth, Powered by Expanding Product Suite and Global Reach
Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that Zoho’s Finance Platform has achieved 50 per cent year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth, supporting more than half a million businesses across more than 160 countries. Driving the Platform’s growth is the global expansion of its cloud-based accounting application, Zoho Books,...
Singlife with Aviva Strengthens Investment Office with New Group Deputy Chief Investment Office
Homegrown financial services company Singlife with Aviva has appointed Dr Allen Kuo as its Group Deputy Chief Investment Officer. He will strengthen specialist skills within the Investment Office and provide leadership and guidance as Singlife bolsters its asset management capabilities. Based in Singapore, Allen will also oversee the implementation of...
Gravita Launches to Challenge Traditional Accounting Industry Consolidators
Gravita today launches as a new challenger brand in the accounting industry with ambitions to become the leading tech-enabled full-service partner for established UK SMEs. Backed by Tenzing, Gravita is significantly investing in building a new kind of consolidator that combines the best of breed from high-quality professional services firms to support ambitious SME leaders in realising their growth goals. Gravita currently includes experienced and trusted specialists from Jeffreys Henry, Arram Berlyn Gardner (ABG) and Propel (acquired from Deloitte).
SmartStream’s Haytham Kaddoura on Why Institutions Building Their Own Data Centres is a Waste of Time
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Haytham Kaddoura, the CEO of the financial transaction management company, SmartStream Technologies, to discuss the ESG benefits of technology-forward infrastructure and what tighter regulation means for the industry. Regulation has scared institutions in attempting to build technology infrastructures and data centres in-house. For...
Abdul Naushad on Embedded Finance and its Role in B2B Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy‘s Abdul Naushad on the changes in B2B payments, and the role embedded finance plays in its evolution. For Naushad, financial services are becoming increasingly embedded, and this will become more lucrative when introduced in CBP.
Plug and Play to Launch Crypto and Digital Assets Innovation Platform
Global innovation platform, Plug and Play, together with founding partners Visa, AllianceBlock, The INX Digital Company, IGT, and Franklin Templeton, has announced the launch of their new Crypto and Digital Assets program in Silicon Valley. The program aims to connect international startups with the founding partners to pilot the startups’ technologies and drive the future of Crypto and Digital Assets as world-class leaders.
Worldline extends partnership with BR-DGE to further enhance merchants payment capabilities
Leading payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has today extended its partnership with Worldline, announcing that Worldline’s new global acquiring capabilities have joined BR-DGE’s Partnership Program. Led by Brian Coburn, BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point...
Aerospike’s Stuart Tarmy on the Role of Data in Global Real-Time Banking
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Stuart Tarmy, the Global Director of Financial Services Industry Solutions at real-time data platform, Aerospike, to discuss immediate payments and services, and the seismic role data plays in banking and fraud prevention. For Tarmy, data is at the heart of the biggest trends...
Tink Strengthens Payments Team With Four New Key Hires
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has made four strategic hires to bolster its expanding London-based payments team. Andrew Boyajian joins Tink as Head of Variable Recurring Payments (VRP), to turbocharge the next phase of Tink’s market leading VRP developments. Previously, Andrew led product commercialisation of emerging payments and fintechs for Wholesale Payments at J.P. Morgan in the US. Andrew spent five years as Head of Banking, North America for Wise and also served as Director of International and Payments for Kickstarter.
ZestyAI Partners with CSAA Insurance Group on Wildfire Model
As wildfires continue to threaten states across the U.S., ZestyAI, a leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has partnered with CSAA Insurance Group for wildfire risk assessment. To help gauge property-level wildfire risk, CSAA plans to integrate ZestyAI’s Z-FIRE™ into underwriting and rating processes for homeowners’ insurance.
Capco and Savana Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Strategies for New and Legacy Banks
Capco, a global technology and management consultancy dedicated to financial services, and Savana, an industry leader in building financial software for banks and fintechs, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate banks’ transformation journeys and drive continuous digital product innovation. The partnership brings together Capco’s deep domain knowledge, creative...
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on the Need for Different Payment Types in the U.S.
In this segment of The Paytech Show, The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler discusses the payment ecosystem in North America and the variety of payment types available. During the pandemic, the fastest-growing methods included the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system and real-time payments, showing that new and old methods were still in high use. For Whisler, the variation signifies the preference for options in the States.
The Evolution of On-Demand Liquidity: Corporate Adoption of Crypto-Enabled Payments
The challenges associated with cross-border payments are well known, but these challenges are not relegated to financial institutions (FIs) like banks and payment service providers (PSPs). In a hyper-global and ever-connected world, the need for cross-border payments is on the rise, with an estimated $156t worth of cross-border payment flows in 2022 alone.
Ripple Sets Out Regulatory Ambitions to Propel UK Towards Global Crypto Hub Status
Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, today launches a policy paper titled: “Block by Block: Building up the UK as a global cryptoasset centre.” The paper outlines a regulatory framework that could set the UK on the path to becoming a global crypto hub by fostering innovation and growth, encouraging investment, and educating both the public and policymakers on the sector’s benefits and risks.
AEVI’s Mike Camerling on Customer Expectations and Using Data to Keep Digitisation Personal
At Money20/20, we catch up with Mike Camerling, the CEO of the cloud-based platform, AEVI, to discuss the changes in customer expectations and the diversity of digital options for merchants and consumers. For Camerling, eCommerce has exposed merchants to a wider pool of customers, and to help them develop and...
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative
COP27 is the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
Adumo Raises R190 Million to Consolidate and Develop Its Recent Acquisitions
Adumo, the leading independent payments processor operating across Sub-Saharan Africa, has successfully raised R190 million to increase its shareholding and control in some of its recent acquisitions.. CEO of adumo, Paul Kent commented, “Local consumers are following a global trend of demanding digital and flexible methods of making cashless payments,...
