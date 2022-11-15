Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Paul Kares Showcase presents Singer Songwriter Camille K
We first met Camille this summer when she opened for Paul Cullen and The Fitzkee Brothers at the beautiful Emlen Physick Estate’s Sunset Solo Series, Camille is a young, talented, singer & songwriter we can’t wait to introduce you all to her!. Camille K is a Philadelphia, PA...
WEHT/WTVW
Feel thankful and foster a dog this ‘Friendsgiving’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick Humane Society is encouraging animal lovers to set an extra place at the Thanksgiving table for one of their rescue dogs this year. Here’s how to become a host family for WHS “Friendsgiving”: Fill Out an Adoption Application on their website, and in the Name put FRIENDSGIVING The shelter […]
Cape Gazette
Eighth-grade student publishes his ninth book
Máximo César Castellanos has published his ninth book, “Dr. Pren and the Secret of the Formula,” in English, and “Dr. Pren y el Secreto de la Fórmula,” in Spanish. The young bilingual author lives in Georgetown and is an eighth-grade student at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md. To share his ninth book with the public, Máximo held a launch event Oct. 29 at the Lewes Public Library.
