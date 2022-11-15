The KarJenners have an extended hand in the beauty game, so it is no surprise that Kylie Jenner launched a lip gloss that has reached viral status on TikTok. Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint is doing numbers on the app from its limited-edition “Wizard of Oz” makeup collection. Upon application, the lipgloss turns a shade of pink, all adaptable to the hue of each user. What caught our attention the most around the product is the excitement beauty creator Sean Anthony began his video with on TikTok. “Kylie Jenner… Why is this lip tint green?” From there, we just had to know more. He then proceeds to do on-camera testing, where we see the color literally “transform” on his lips. There was a toned-down hue of pink that adapted to Anthony’s cool undertone. “It’s like popsicle lips,” he exclaims.

2 DAYS AGO