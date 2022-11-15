ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNbRz_0jBE0X0T00

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019.

From Strickland Funeral Home…

Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home, Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. The Forrer family appreciates the prayer and support of the Franklin County Community and requests privacy at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please continue to pray for comfort for the Forrer family during this time of bereavement. Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the Forrer family, please visit stricklandfh.com.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Christopher Forrer, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
WGAU

Hall Co breaks ground on school named in honor of former First Lady

There has been a groundbreaking in Hall County, marking the ceremonial start of work on the school that will be named in honor of former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal. Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School is expected to open in the fall of 2024. It bears the name of the wife of former Hall County Congressman and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. Sandra Deal passed away earlier this year at the age of 80.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality

WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

CCSD sets graduation dates

It is still several months away, but the Clarke County School District has set the dates for next year’s high school graduation exercises: Classic City High School commencement exercises will take place on May 25; the Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals classes of ‘23 will graduate the following day at Stegeman Coliseum.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Update on arrest of Loganville daycare worker

An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

Athens Tech names Eminent Health Care Scholars

Athens Technical College has named Candace Coker and Amanda Stanley as the 2022 as Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center Eminent Scholars in Health Care. Coker has been a registered dental hygienist for 17 years and is currently an instructor and first-year dental hygiene clinic coordinator at Athens Tech. Stanley is chair of College’s radiography program.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Forsyth County, but officials said they are not anticipating any charges due to the nature of the accident. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first responders to the crash on Matt Highway.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'

ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy