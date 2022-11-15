Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019.

From Strickland Funeral Home…

Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home, Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. The Forrer family appreciates the prayer and support of the Franklin County Community and requests privacy at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please continue to pray for comfort for the Forrer family during this time of bereavement. Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the Forrer family, please visit stricklandfh.com.

