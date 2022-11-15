Read full article on original website
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
I left my car in an airport car park and came back to find my exhaust gone – I paid a premium and want answers
A MOTORIST returned from holiday to find his car vandalised after leaving it in an airport car park. Derek Tonkin, 69, had been in Spain and had left his Toyota parked at East Midlands Airport. As reported by the Nottingham Post, Mr Tonkin returned to find the catalytic converter on...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told
A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
Man admits killing parents in Gloucestershire homes
A man has admitted stabbing both his parents to death after absconding from a psychiatric hospital. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate...
Pictured: Boy with breathing difficulties who died weeks after his second birthday as family were forced to live in damp, mouldy flat
A toddler who died after being forced to live in a damp and mouldy flat in Rochdale was pictured for the first time today at the start of his inquest. Awaab Ishak was just two when he was admitted to Royal Oldham Hospital with breathing difficulties and died on December 21, 2020.
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
A46 murder trial: Accused TikTok star admits lying to police
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has admitted lying to the police. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep the...
UVF mural on Shankill Road being investigated by police
A new Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) mural in the Shankill Road area of Belfast is being examined by police. The mural depicts UVF members Joe Coggle and Paul McClelland holding guns, as well as a poppy wreath, as first reported by The Irish News. Police said they were "currently examining...
Hinkley Point C construction worker killed in 'traffic incident'
A construction worker has died while working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site in Somerset. EDF Energy confirmed the death of a man after emergency services were called to the site at about 08:30 GMT on Sunday. Delivery director Nigel Cann said: "One of our team was...
Kyron Lee: Further murder charges over street stabbing
A man and a boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on the night of 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
Woman, 94, killed in two-vehicle crash
A 94-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Monmouthshire. Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene on the A4136 near Staunton Road, Monmouth, at about 16:50 GMT on Wednesday, 16 November. The collision was between a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van. Paramedics...
Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe
Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but...
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher denies punishing boy
A teaching assistant accused of taking away a severely autistic boy's ear defenders has denied she was punishing him for hitting her. Mandy Hodges, 50, of Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, told a court she believed the nine-year-old would "calm down" when his ear defenders were removed. Ms Hodges and teacher...
Somerset County Council fined after pupil misses school
A council has been fined more than £3,000 after a pupil missed nearly a year of primary school. The child stopped going to their Somerset school in March 2021 due to anxiety, and was subsequently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. His mother complained after the council failed to issue...
Blyth stabbing: James Rutherford admits murdering brother Gary Wilkie
A man has admitted stabbing and killing his brother in a town street. James Rutherford, 35, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to the murder of Gary Wilkie, 46, in Blyth on 2 August. Mr Wilkie died a short time after being found seriously wounded in the Northumberland town in...
Video shows cow on A35 dual carriageway in Hampshire
A cow has been spotted roaming along a busy dual carriageway during rush hour. The black and white farm animal was captured on video walking towards oncoming traffic on the A35 near Rushington Roundabout in Totton, Hampshire, on Tuesday morning. Police were called and the cow was contained within an...
