ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Dollar General stores open in Ashland and Wayne counties

By Zach Tuggle, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Bxnh_0jBE0Saq00

Two new Dollar General stores have opened recently for shoppers in Ashland and Wayne counties.

The company has announced new locations in both the city of Ashland and village of Burbank.

The Ashland store is at 1601 Cottage St. and the Burbank store is at 10209 Avon Lake Rd.

Traffic safety a concern'Paying a fine is not an option.' Some Amish balk at Ohio's new buggy light law

The locations were designed to bring area residents an affordable and convenient location to purchase household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items, Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a news release.

The company's mission is "serving others."

Broad inventory available

Both stores carry an inventory of the company’s home décor and have an expanded party preparation selection.

The Burbank location also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more — the company believes the produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

"At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Burbank store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location," the release states. "We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location."

The stores also are hiring.

Literacy grants available through company

The company's news release highlighted its Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of either store are eligible to apply for grants through the foundation.

The release said that since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit dgliteracy.com.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Caribou Coffee Wooster Ohio Opening on November 17

Caribou Coffee, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands company, celebrates the opening of its first-ever domestic franchise location in Wooster, Ohio. Caribou Coffee Wooster will be open beginning Thursday, Nov. 17; current operating hours are 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. The new location in Wooster is a Caribou...
WOOSTER, OH
Farm and Dairy

19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.

19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
NEW LONDON, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
Ask Akron

What did your government do for the homeless people in Akron?

Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
AKRON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY NEWS: Group discusses farmland threats

Concerned farmers and agriculture community members gathered recently to voice their concerns and offer solutions to halt the loss of farmland. WOOSTER Wayne County Commissioners and more than two dozen members of the Agricultural Success Group gathered recently at the Administration Building in Wooster to discuss the future of local farmland.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
AMHERST, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy