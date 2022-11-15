Dollar General stores open in Ashland and Wayne counties

Two new Dollar General stores have opened recently for shoppers in Ashland and Wayne counties.

The company has announced new locations in both the city of Ashland and village of Burbank.

The Ashland store is at 1601 Cottage St. and the Burbank store is at 10209 Avon Lake Rd.

The locations were designed to bring area residents an affordable and convenient location to purchase household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items, Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a news release.

The company's mission is "serving others."

Broad inventory available

Both stores carry an inventory of the company’s home décor and have an expanded party preparation selection.

The Burbank location also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more — the company believes the produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

"At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Burbank store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location," the release states. "We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location."

The stores also are hiring.

Literacy grants available through company

The company's news release highlighted its Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of either store are eligible to apply for grants through the foundation.

The release said that since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit dgliteracy.com.

