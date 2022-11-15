ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Turkeys are more expensive and harder to find. Here's how to shop smarter this Thanksgiving

By Molly McVety, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago
If you haven't started stocking up on Thanksgiving staples for your holiday meal, you better not delay too much longer.

The avian flu and inflation will make this Thanksgiving one of the most expensive in years.

Grocery prices in October were 12.4% higher than they were last year. Eggs have reached their highest price since 2007, and the prices for turkey and other poultry items are up 17%, according to a report from the Labor Department.

Delaware turkey farmers are feeling the economic squeeze.

Elizabeth Carter, a day-to-day operational manager at Kent County's T.A. Farms, said the price of feed, fuel and labor has made it much more expensive to run her family's farm and business. T.A Farms supplies several local grocery markets such as Greenville's Janssens, Newark Natural Foods and Little Wagon Produce in Greenwood.

T.A. Farms typically sources their turkeys from a hatchery in Virginia, but this year it was uncertain whether they would have enough supply. According to Carter baby turkeys have increased in price by 50%, which has caused TA Farms, who usually try to sell turkeys at around $3 per pound, to increase their selling price by $0.49.

"The price increase didn't even cover all of our increased costs," Carter said. "You never want to put all of that on to the customers, so we're taking some of that on ourselves."

Expanding options:Got turkey? These Delaware restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinner and takeout sure do

How to shop smarter for the season

We've compiled a list of tips to help you make sure your Thanksgiving meal goes smoothly

Shelves probably won't be empty... but start shopping now

There's a good chance that many of the ingredients for your holiday dishes will be available on a "first come first serve" basis in stores this year. This means it might be best to plan your grocery shopping accordingly.

Many chain grocers get their turkeys from farms in the country's midwest or south, where the flu was most concentrated this year, which could mean the size and price you're looking for in your Thanksgiving turkey may not be what you're used to.

Stay local:Why skip frozen and order a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving — and where to get one in Delaware

While inventory for most staple items such as turkey has rebounded since the outbreaks of the avian flu, the cost will be higher. You’ll hopefully still find turkey at the grocery store, but you may want to shop early for the best selection of brands and sizes.

Pre-ordering a fresh turkey guarantees that one is available - especially if you are looking for a specific size to cater to guests.

Take advantage of deals

Plenty of grocers offer opportunities to save big around Thanksgiving time.

A handful of grocers offer promotions as a part of their rewards memberships that allow customers to redeem their points for discounted items, including a chance for a free turkey.

Make sure to check your rewards points at your go-to grocery store to see if you're eligible for some savings before next Thursday!

More Resources:Here's how to get a free Thanksgiving meal

Shop smart, go back to basics

Trendy and elaborate food fads are going to be front and center this year. To avoid the gravitational pull of any up-and-coming recipe, make a list and stick to it. Stay away from pre-made items and stick to buying ingredients to cook with.

Don't be afraid to substitute a name-brand for a store-brand product (or maybe one bird for another), this could be your year to learn a new recipe from scratch.

Food won't get (much) cheaper after the holidays

It's not just turkey that's going to cost more this year, either. Halts in the supply chain largely attributable to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and climate-related factors have caused commodities such as butter, flour, canned fruits and frozen vegetables to experience record price increases this year.

According to U.S Consumer Price Index data, the price for food at home has increased by 12.4% in the past year, which is more expensive than eating out (which has increased by just under 9% in the past year).

As the holiday season continues, there's no saying when food prices will reach more affordable levels. Until that happens, it's important to shop smart and take advantage of any deals or saving opportunities that come your way.

Like knowing what stores, restaurants and developments are coming and going in Delaware? Join our Facebook group What's Going There in Delaware and subscribe to our What's Going There in Delaware newsletter.

Contact Molly McVety at mmcvety@delawareonline.com.

