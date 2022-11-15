ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware parents express rage at how school lead testing was carried out, not communicated

By Amanda Fries, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

Parents and community leaders expressed frustration and disbelief Monday with how Delaware went about its testing for lead in school water sources.

One mother said she was angry and felt betrayed by the people she trusted to protect her children.

“What I don’t hear on this call is a clear path forward,” she said during a virtual public forum hosted by members of the state General Assembly. “It’s really tragic and sad.”

Other attendees concluded in the chat of the Zoom meeting that there was a “clear lack of urgency” on the part of state officials from the Delaware Education and Health and Social Services departments.

“Other states don’t do this,” Martine Stanford commented. “They don’t put the health and development of their students at risk due to pure laziness.”

LATEST: Delaware officials admit to 'missteps' in not communicating high lead levels in school water supplies

Monday’s forum marked the first time the public was able to ask questions and provide feedback on Delaware’s fraught approach to testing for lead in schools’ water sources, but many left the two-hour meeting unsatisfied.

“I am glad we’re having this conversation about transparency, but I’m also really, really concerned about what the next steps are and that seems very unclear,” parent Miranda Wilson said. “I’m not getting a clear picture about how I’m going to find information about what my child’s school is doing to fix this problem and I really don’t understand what the state is willing to do to help fix this across the state.”

LEAD: How it gets into drinking water and can harm you

Delaware Sen. Sarah McBride, a Wilmington Democrat who organized and led the public forum, said it was clear that the topic would need to be revisited next year, during a new legislative session.

The state Department of Education, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Social Services, began testing for the presence of lead in water sources at schools in late 2020, and continued sampling through this year with the help of a $204,000 federal grant.

But the public was never notified of the results as they came in, leaving students, teachers and others in school buildings unaware of any exposures they may have had and unable to confirm in time with a blood lead level test because lead remains in blood for only about 30 days.

RELATED: Public was supposed to be notified about lead in schools, why weren't they?

The lack of notice and transparency surrounding Delaware’s lead testing efforts led over 500 people to sign a petition calling for a joint legislative hearing by the General Assembly on the matter.

About 300 people joined the Zoom meeting Monday where state officials acknowledged the mistakes and “missteps” in the First State’s initial testing protocol and how it communicated results.

Department leaders and staff pledged to improve communication, but couldn’t provide a “timeline” for that until the state gets through a review of its program with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"I think the folks at DOE and DHSS have been pretty transparent tonight about the missteps that took place over the last couple of years, especially with the communications piece," said Bill Richardson, from the EPA Region 3 in Philadelphia. "They are working to get a plan in place to make sure accurate lead tests are being collected, and they're working on that communication piece."

Got a tip? Contact Amanda Fries at afries@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter at @mandy_fries.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware parents express rage at how school lead testing was carried out, not communicated

Comments / 5

William Newsom
3d ago

for those who keep voting in the democratic party into public office, you get what you vote for. That is why they are called the "DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS"

Reply
9
Marian Lowe
3d ago

I think this is terrible, first how about more notice on the meeting. WOW I found out to late. Betrayed is an understatement. Unacceptable

Reply
4
Barefoot Momma
3d ago

revisiting next year with the public? Escaping accountable. Bidens infrastructure bill was to include safer drinking water, including our schools!!!

Reply
4
