Brewery exclusive beer within upcoming Kitchen United MIX. Santa Monica Brew Works is bringing a craft beer counter to the Third Street Promenade. The brewery has confirmed it will be featured within the upcoming new Kitchen United MIX at 1315 3rd Street Promenade, the former home of the Gallery Food Hall, as the exclusive beer within the multi-restaurant takeout and delivery kitchen.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO