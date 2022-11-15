ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica

Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Brew Works Bringing Craft Beer Counter to Third Street Promenade

Brewery exclusive beer within upcoming Kitchen United MIX. Santa Monica Brew Works is bringing a craft beer counter to the Third Street Promenade. The brewery has confirmed it will be featured within the upcoming new Kitchen United MIX at 1315 3rd Street Promenade, the former home of the Gallery Food Hall, as the exclusive beer within the multi-restaurant takeout and delivery kitchen.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Holiday Gift Shopping at Moondance Jewelry

Today we are checking out some fun gift ideas Moondance Jewelry on Montana Ave! This local gem has been around since 1989 and right now they gave Black Friday event going on where 3% of proceeds go to Upward Bound House.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Chef Overcomes Life Changing Injury

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight. Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy