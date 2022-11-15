Read full article on original website
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
Paraglider injured in crash near Santa Barbara
A paraglider suffered moderate injuries when she crashed to the ground in the mountains north of Santa Barbara.
KTLA.com
Fallen tree crushes car, traps driver in Oxnard
High winds brought a large tree crashing down onto several cars Wednesday morning in Oxnard, trapping one person in their vehicle. The incident occurred near the entrance to a residential community, not far from Oxnard Boulevard. Crews were able to rescue the person from the crushed vehicle and transport them...
digs.net
23456 Malibu Colony Road #88: Pacific Bliss
23456 Malibu Colony Road a Malibu Colony Abode With a Box-office View is One of the Brightest Luminaries in Its Coveted, Star-studded Locale. It is reasonable to assume that one reason comedian, actor and television personality Howie Mandel once snapped up this blazing white lightbox for his very own beachy pied-à-terre was its effusive view of the Pacific—a scene that companions its interior from nearly every corner.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Camping could come to downtown Malibu in the next 13 months
If the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) has its way, camping could be established at Malibu Bluffs Park — an 84-acre park that sits at the foot of Malibu Canyon Road, below the Pepperdine University Campus and overlooking the Pacific Ocean — as early as December 2023.
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita
The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Large Tree Branch Falls on Condo Roof Potentially Displacing Residents
Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA: A large tree branch fell onto the roof of a condominium early Wednesday morning causing damage that may displace some of the residents of the building located in the city of Santa Paula. The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call of a tree...
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
Experience the Golden Coast Like a Celebrity When You Stay at Malibu Beach Inn
Looking to escape winter chills or get away on a blissful vacation? Experience the Golden Coast with a stay at the scenic Malibu Beach Inn. Overlooking a breath taking stretch of California coastline...
Senior Dogs In Need Of Home After Owner Found Dead In Donation Box
Two senior dogs owned by the Santa Clarita woman who was found dead in a donation box last month are in need of a home. The dogs, Banjo and Ripley, are senior dogs who have been housed at the Castaic Animal Shelter for over a month, will not be able to stay at the shelter ...
Ventura County Reporter
Body of missing Simi woman found
Simi Valley Police detectives held out hope after receiving a report at 8:31 p.m. on the night of Thursday, Nov. 10, regarding a woman who came home to the apartment she shared with her sister and found evidence of a struggle and a large amount of blood. Emily Castillo could...
kvta.com
Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park
(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire Department) Ventura City fire investigators say someone burning insulation off copper wiring at a homeless camp started a fire that threatened a nearby mobile home park. It happened around 1:30 AM Tuesday morning in the barranca that runs between Kimball Community Park and the Lemonwood...
Body recovered from sea cave near Channel Islands may be diver missing since 2020
Two recreational divers discovered the body in an underwater cave system on Nov. 5, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
KEYT
More winds in Ventura County, possible winds Thursday evening in Santa Barbara County
Weaker Santa Ana winds are blowing across Ventura County, and weaker northeast winds in SLO County as well. Warm temperatures are expected to be warm across the region. There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County valleys and the inland coast until noon with gusts up to 40 mph. There may be some gusty north winds in Santa Barbara County at night.
signalscv.com
Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
fsrmagazine.com
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Opens Second California Location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, get ready to Eat, Pray, Love – the Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially bringing a slice of Italy to the coastal beachside community of Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, November 9. Situated in the Historic Ember Mill building on State St. in the...
Antelope Valley Press
Simi Valley woman’s body found in AV
The body of a Simi Valley woman, who had been missing since Thursday, was found, Sunday, in eastern Antelope Valley, Simi Valley Police Department officials reported. Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing after her sister came home to find her gone, along with signs of struggle within the apartment they shared, according to news reports.
