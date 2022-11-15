ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Fallen tree crushes car, traps driver in Oxnard

High winds brought a large tree crashing down onto several cars Wednesday morning in Oxnard, trapping one person in their vehicle. The incident occurred near the entrance to a residential community, not far from Oxnard Boulevard. Crews were able to rescue the person from the crushed vehicle and transport them...
OXNARD, CA
23456 Malibu Colony Road #88: Pacific Bliss

23456 Malibu Colony Road a Malibu Colony Abode With a Box-office View is One of the Brightest Luminaries in Its Coveted, Star-studded Locale. It is reasonable to assume that one reason comedian, actor and television personality Howie Mandel once snapped up this blazing white lightbox for his very own beachy pied-à-terre was its effusive view of the Pacific—a scene that companions its interior from nearly every corner.
MALIBU, CA
Camping could come to downtown Malibu in the next 13 months

If the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) has its way, camping could be established at Malibu Bluffs Park — an 84-acre park that sits at the foot of Malibu Canyon Road, below the Pepperdine University Campus and overlooking the Pacific Ocean — as early as December 2023.
MALIBU, CA
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Body of missing Simi woman found

Simi Valley Police detectives held out hope after receiving a report at 8:31 p.m. on the night of Thursday, Nov. 10, regarding a woman who came home to the apartment she shared with her sister and found evidence of a struggle and a large amount of blood. Emily Castillo could...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park

(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire Department) Ventura City fire investigators say someone burning insulation off copper wiring at a homeless camp started a fire that threatened a nearby mobile home park. It happened around 1:30 AM Tuesday morning in the barranca that runs between Kimball Community Park and the Lemonwood...
VENTURA, CA
Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Simi Valley woman’s body found in AV

The body of a Simi Valley woman, who had been missing since Thursday, was found, Sunday, in eastern Antelope Valley, Simi Valley Police Department officials reported. Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing after her sister came home to find her gone, along with signs of struggle within the apartment they shared, according to news reports.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

