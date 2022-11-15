Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Nominations for 2022 Angel of Christmas Now Being Accepted
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and Cass Health are now accepting nominations for the 2022 Angel(s) of Christmas. The Angel of Christmas is a tradition in Atlantic recognizing and thanking area residents who symbolize the true meaning of the season. Angels exemplify the true holiday spirit all year long – putting others first, spreading generosity and sharing the holiday spirit with everyone they meet. “Sometimes we forget the true meaning of the season and I think celebrating people who put others first and spread holiday cheer all year long deserve to be recognized,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
kjan.com
Atlantic City Administrator says financial belt-tightening is coming
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Thanksgiving is typically the time those at the table loosening their belts to take-in all the goodies, but when it comes to spending, the City of Atlantic is going to be tightening its financial belt. That’s the message City Administrator John Lund essentially conveyed to the Council during their meeting, Wednesday. Lund gave the Council a copy of the Property Tax Report he also gave the City’s Department Heads.
kjan.com
Grants awarded to Cass & Audubon County Community Foundations
(Atlantic & Audubon) – Officials with the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa have announced awards of $36,000 to the Cass County Community Foundation and $53,150 to the Audubon County Community Foundations, as part of the organization’s Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. The funds will be used in each respective county for nonprofit organizations and community projects. All grantees met the criteria as Cass or Audubon County nonprofit agencies or organizations, with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Cass or Audubon County were eligible to apply in each separate county.
Vehicle hits Casey’s General Store in Atlantic
(Atlantic) A vehicle struck the Casey’s General Store at 701 Poplar Street in Atlantic Monday afternoon. The Atlantic Police Department says Cody Baker was pulling up to the north side of the Casey’s building when the vehicle jumped the curb and ran into the building. After Officers checked on occupants in the vehicle and inside the store, it was found that everyone was ok. After speaking to the occupants, they advised the officers that they had been having trouble with the car not going into park and the engine revving up and moving forward.
KETV.com
OPPD proposing raise in customer bills starting in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a raise in customer bills to help offset costs. OPPD proposed increasing its "fuel and purchased power adjustment fee" starting in 2023. It said the average customer's total bill would go up by about 2.9% — the exact amount...
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KETV.com
World-renowned fried chicken restaurant opens location in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video — Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery. A world-renowned fried chicken restaurant is now open in Omaha. Church's Texas Chicken has opened a location in northwest Omaha, near North 168th and Sprague streets. Opened in 1952, Church's serves fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
kjan.com
Atlantic City Council approves several items during their meeting
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met Wednesday evening (11/16/22) and acted on approving several items on their agenda. The first was an Order to award a contract for the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Downtown Facade Improvement project to the lowest responsible bidder, which was Cornerstone Construction. Their bid was $454,044. The project covers Lloyd and Meredith properties that include 200-204 Chestnut Street. The owners were awarded a $400,000 grant in April, but the City is required to act as the grant recipient and the property owners as the subrecipient. The Council also approved a (Temporary) Easement Agreement for the 200-204 Chestnut CDBG project.
Fire Destroys Storage Shed North of Atlantic
(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a shed fire between 2:30 and 2:40 this (Wednesday) morning at 635th Street north of Atlantic on Olive Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. He says the property owner had a camera inside the building.
kjan.com
Barn fire north of KJAN Wednesday morning
(Rural Atlantic, Iowa) – Firefighters from Atlantic were requested for a barn fire north of town early this (Wednesday) morning, north of the KJAN Studios. The blaze was reported at 2:40-a.m., on the property at 55717 Olive Street (The Steve Andersen property). The first crew on the scene reported a fully engulfed structure fire. A second page was requested at 3:08-a.m.
KETV.com
CDC warns of more older people going to hospital with RSV
OMAHA, Neb. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that more older people are going to the hospital with RSV — roughly six out of every 100,000 seniors. It's a much lower rate than children, but doctors said it's about 10 times higher than they saw before the pandemic.
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
WOWT
Caught on camera: Red Oak rallies to behind family to rebuild after house fire
RED OAK, Iowa. (WOWT) - Tender Lehman had her dream home. A beautiful two-story house with plenty of natural light, a porch, and a balcony. “It was everything that we wanted in a home. And there’s so many memories here. That’s just the hardest part,” said Lehman.
Elkhorn St. Patrick's Catholic Church is building new church campus
West Omaha is growing at a rapid pace: housing, businesses and people-wise. Also in that mix is churches.
kjan.com
Harrison County Burn Ban rescinded
(Logan, Iowa) – The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency, Tuesday, said a Burn Ban that had been in-place since late last month, is officially canceled. The ban was rescinded as of 10-a.m. Tuesday (11/15/22). A news release from the EMA said “Residents may resume open burning,” but noted that...
kmaland.com
Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
