Speaker creates new Iowa House panel to consider significant reforms of Iowa’s education system
(Radio Iowa) – The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with bills containing significant reforms to Iowa’s educational system. In each of the last two legislative sessions, Governor Kim Reynolds proposed more state spending for private schools, but both plans failed to win enough support in the Iowa House.
Iowa smokers are being nudged to quit
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans who smoke cigarettes are being encouraged to quit — just for today (Thursday). As part of the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout, it’s hoped if smokers can kick the habit for one day, they can make the change permanent. Studies show the average smoker has to try seven times before they quit smoking for good. State health officials say about 17-percent of Iowa adults smoke and 10-percent of high school students.
Few taking state up on cybersecurity services
(Radio Iowa) – The state provides cybersecurity services for Iowa governmental entities and nonprofits at cost — but few are taking advantage of the offer. While 92 percent of counties use the state for cybersecurity, only 14 school districts, three cities and four nonprofits use these services. Iowa State University cybersecurity expert, Doug Jacobson says it doesn’t matter how you plan for an attack — you just need to do it before it’s a problem.
Iowa part of opioid settlement with Walmart
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s Attorney General has announced a settlement against Walmart after claims the company contributed to the opioid crisis. Attorney General Tom Miller says a coalition of attorneys general have reached a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart after allegations the company failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
RSV cases are bounding, at least one Iowa hospital is running out of beds
(Radio Iowa) – From Sioux City to the Quad Cities, Iowa hospitals are reporting surges in children being brought to emergency rooms with cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or R-S-V. Dr. Amy Groen, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says daily patient volume is about double what it normally is for this time of the year.
Iowa hunters are asked to donate deer hides for veteran therapy program
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa — and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. “They use the leather as craft program and turn around and make moccasins, backpacks, gun cases, oh my gosh, all kinds of things,” Widick says. “It’s amazing to see, utterly amazing.”
DOT winter site can be customized to your settings
(Radio Iowa) – We got our first taste of snow across the state and the first winter driving conditions today (Tuesday). The Iowa D-O-T’s Sinclair Stolle says the 511ia.org website can help you navigate this winter and that includes personalizing the info. “One of the ways to do that is the layer bar that’s on the far right side of the map. This also includes a legend tab that is dynamic based on the layers that you have turned on,” Stolle says. She says it makes it easy when you want to quickly check out the information on the 511IA.org site.
