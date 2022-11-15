(Radio Iowa) – We got our first taste of snow across the state and the first winter driving conditions today (Tuesday). The Iowa D-O-T’s Sinclair Stolle says the 511ia.org website can help you navigate this winter and that includes personalizing the info. “One of the ways to do that is the layer bar that’s on the far right side of the map. This also includes a legend tab that is dynamic based on the layers that you have turned on,” Stolle says. She says it makes it easy when you want to quickly check out the information on the 511IA.org site.

