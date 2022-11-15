Read full article on original website
A Christmas Mystery (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date, Beau Bridges
When her best friend’s dad is falsely accused of stealing the town’s prized jingle bells, a young amateur sleuth and her friends must find the real thief before Christmas. Startattle.com – A Christmas Mystery 2022. Starring : Beau Bridges / Violet McGraw / Eddie Cibrian. Genre :...
My Southern Family Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Bruce Campbell
When invited to cover a Pere Noel Christmas celebration in Louisiana, a journalist named Campbell Wallace (Jaicy Elliot), meets her estranged father and his new family for the first time. Startattle.com – My Southern Family Christmas 2022. My Southern Family Christmas is a Hallmark comedy drama movie directed by...
A Hollywood Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
A successful Christmas movie director begins living her own Christmas movie when a handsome network exec shows up threatening to halt production on her latest film. Startattle.com – A Hollywood Christmas 2022. Starring : Jessika Van / Josh Swickard. Genre : Comedy / Family. Country : United States. Language...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
It’s always post-apocalyptic horror that gets the shine and the appreciation. Meanwhile, apocalyptic horror (as in horror that takes place as the “end of the world” kicks off) isn’t remotely as common. M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, Knock at the Cabin, looks like a satisfying film for those of us who want to see more horror that depicts apocalyptic chaos as it unfolds—such as Fear the Walking Dead, which started at the beginning of the apocalypse. There’s something more terrifying about the level of panic people experience at the start of the end, or what is being described as “the end” (when it’s really not).
Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast
Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
Hot Package: Jonah Hill Sets Next Directing Gig With Secret Project ‘Outcome’, Keanu Reeves To Star
EXCLUSIVE: Here is a package that studios are expected to feast on before the Thanksgiving holiday: Deadline is hearing that Jonah Hill is attached to direct the film Outcome, with Keanu Reeves attached to star. Hill also co-wrote script with Ezra Woods. Hill’s Strong Baby banner is producing. Hill’s...
Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
‘Smile’ director shares the short film that inspired the smash hit horror
It’s been just over a month since Parker Finn’s Smile hit theaters and cursed horror fanatics with an ear-to-ear grin. With a budget of just $17 million, Smile managed to gross $210 million worldwide and it’s still showing in select theaters globally, so that number could still climb in the coming weeks.
Fisherman’s Friends: One and All (2022 movie) trailer, release date, James Purefoy, Dave Johns
Following the unexpected success of the band’s debut album “No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues”, Fishermans Friends: One and All (aka Fisherman’s Friends 2), tells the true story about their struggles with the pressures, pitfalls and temptations of their newfound fame, second album syndrome, and performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury Music Festival. Startattle.com – Fisherman’s Friends 2 movie.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ first look images of Nazi villain Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook
It’s official: Harrison Ford will once again be battling Nazis in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, but this time it is set in 1969 rather than World World II. Now, we’re getting the first official images of the baddies in the film, portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook.
