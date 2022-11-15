It’s always post-apocalyptic horror that gets the shine and the appreciation. Meanwhile, apocalyptic horror (as in horror that takes place as the “end of the world” kicks off) isn’t remotely as common. M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, Knock at the Cabin, looks like a satisfying film for those of us who want to see more horror that depicts apocalyptic chaos as it unfolds—such as Fear the Walking Dead, which started at the beginning of the apocalypse. There’s something more terrifying about the level of panic people experience at the start of the end, or what is being described as “the end” (when it’s really not).

2 DAYS AGO