Saturday: Partly sunny. High 34. Low 17. Sunday: Lake effect snow. High 29. Low 15. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Sunday for the potential of heavy lake effect snow*. We start out this Saturday morning on the chilly side, with a lot of areas in the low 20s! Not warming up by much today, as highs only reach the low to mid 30s. Other than the chilly temperatures, we look to remain dry today with partly sunny skies.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO