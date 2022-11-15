Read full article on original website
Latest snowfall forecast for Sunday
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 34. Low 17. Sunday: Lake effect snow. High 29. Low 15. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Sunday for the potential of heavy lake effect snow*. We start out this Saturday morning on the chilly side, with a lot of areas in the low 20s! Not warming up by much today, as highs only reach the low to mid 30s. Other than the chilly temperatures, we look to remain dry today with partly sunny skies.
Alert Day Sunday
Lake-effect snow ends
Tonight: Lake-effect snow showers. Low 27. Friday morning: Scattered snow showers. Low 30s. Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. Upper 30s. Friday evening: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. Low 30s. Lake-effect snow continues this evening and early tonight, bringing an additional 1-3" of accumulation to...
Gingerbread Gallery back at Erie Canal Museum
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- For 37 years the Erie Canal Museum has transformed into a festive Gingerbread Gallery, the museum transforming into a festive 1800's canal town street scene. The gallery was created in celebration of the holidays, local landmarks, and Central New York's Erie Canal heritage with a twist, gingerbread creations by professional and amateur bakers of all ages.
Roser Development taking over North Utica banquet facility
Rose Development is taking ownership of what is currently Aqua Vino at Harbor Point. They plan to renovate the facility and reopen next spring.
DOE requiring NYS schools to drop Native American mascots or risk consequences
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Education (DOE) is now requiring all New York State schools to drop any Native American Imagery or names as their mascots or risk consequences. Herkimer BOCES Superintendent, Sandra Sherwood said the new requirement did not come as a surprise to her,...
New York could issue first marijuana retail licenses as soon as next week
NEW YORK (AP) - New York state's first licenses to sell recreational marijuana could be awarded as soon as next week. The state Cannabis Control Board is set to consider approving applications Monday. It's a major step toward launching one of the nation’s most hotly anticipated legal marijuana markets, but the step comes amid complications.
Don't be a victim of charity scams this holiday season
NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) is reminding everyone to be weary of charity scams this holiday season. The DCP says it's important to make sure the charity you're donating to is legitimate. They have created a guide to help donors recognize the difference between a worthy cause and a scam.
