Port Clinton, OH

Community Roundup: Foundation, Ida Rupp offer holiday spirit with community event

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
Foundation, library join to host open house

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Community Foundation (OCCF) is partnering with its neighbor, Ida Rupp Public Library, to sponsor a Giving Tuesday open house 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Activities for all ages will occur at both the OCCF office and the library next door, 306 and 310 Madison St.

Community members are invited to get into the holiday spirit by stopping by to enjoy refreshments and meet OCCF trustees. At scheduled times, entertainment includes Magician Greg Carson, a Port Clinton Fire & Rescue Touch-a-Truck opportunity to take a peek inside a fire engine or ambulance, an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, armored vehicle and canine unit, as well as caroling by the Mixatones quartet and other holiday fun.

Ida Rupp Public Library will coordinate family-friendly activities, including a visit with Santa, story time and snowflake crafts for all ages. See ottawaccf.org or idarupp.org for the complete schedule.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to work with OCCF and give back to the community,” says Courtney McGrath, Ida Rupp Public Library assistant director. “With the close proximity of the two organizations, partnering to provide additional resources just makes sense. This open house event is a perfect occasion for those in the community to get a better understanding of the services and resources we provide … and fun family activities and a visit from Santa are a perfect way to kick off the season.”

In tandem with the open house, OCCF encourages supporters to do a little holiday shopping for stocking stuffers via an online Virtual Auction Fundraiser, Nov. 15-30, which includes generous Ottawa County business donations totaling more than $5,000 in value. For the auction link, visit www.ottawaccf.org.

Auction items include an evening among the vines at Orchard Bar and Table, a Redfern Inn at Rocky Point Winery package, Chef-prepared Dining Experience hosted by Michael and Ginger Schenk, Catawba Island Club Golf & Lunch, 1812 Private Wine Dinner, Put-in-Bay Ferry & Dine, Our Sunset Place B&B package, multiple shopping and dining gift cards, and more. Tickets for an Across Ottawa County raffle basket will be available at the open house.

ProMedica to exit skilled nursing home venture

TOLEDO — ProMedica has entered into definitive agreements under which ProMedica will transfer, as of Dec. 19, the real estate and management of all of its skilled nursing facilities currently part of a joint venture and master lease, respectively, between ProMedica and Welltower. Under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interests for the skilled nursing facilities. Operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.

The transaction resolves ProMedica’s operating losses within its Senior Care Division. This action represents a cornerstone element of ProMedica’s ongoing comprehensive financial performance improvement plan.

The definitive agreements do not include ProMedica’s non-Welltower leased senior care centers located in Adrian and Monroe, Michigan, the skilled nursing and memory care facilities located on the ProMedica Flower Hospital campus in Sylvania and ProMedica’s Home Health and Hospice agencies. ProMedica will continue operating those centers and agencies, as well as its 58 Arden Courts memory care communities within its real estate joint venture with Welltower.

Woodmore-Penta FFA attend convention

ELMORE — On Oct. 26-28, the Woodmore-Penta FFA chapter took 14 students, a chaperone and one adviser to theNational FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

The FFA group stopped at Ozark Fisheries and toured the family fish farm. The group headed to the Lucas Oil Stadium for the opening session of the 95th National FFA Convention. During that session, guest speaker Tamika Catchings talked about her childhood and how she grew up. After the session, the FFA members went to a concert with Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen.

On Thursday, the Woodmore-Penta FFA volunteered as Courtesy Corps in the FFA Mega Store. After members were done working, the Chapter had lunch at Weber Bar and Grill, and then returned to the convention center to shop and walk around the Expo Center. Another activity included attending the rodeo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

