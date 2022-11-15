Read full article on original website
Time running out for climate deals on final day of COP27
Global climate talks approached crunch time on Friday, the final scheduled day of negotiations that are expected to go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. A new draft cover decision from the Egyptian presidency came out Friday morning, half the size of a 20-page document...
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Poland calls missile that killed 2 'Russian-made'; Biden says it's 'unlikely' it was fired from Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he respected Russia's statement that its missiles had not hit Polish territory, after an explosion near to Poland's border with Ukraine killed two people on Tuesday afternoon.Nov. 16, 2022.
After Tripping Up in Saudi Arabia, Biden Seeks to Regain Foothold in Egypt
"To have a less robust relationship would give the U.S. less leverage," Jonathan Cohen, Biden's former ambassador to Egypt, told Newsweek.
UK Government Launches Consultation Period On Potential Reform And Merger Of Film & TV Tax Reliefs
The UK government has launched a consultation period asking industry leaders for comments on plans to reform and merge film, animation, high-end TV, and children’s TV tax relief measures into a single tax credit. The consultation period is set to run until February 9, 2023, with the reforms to be implemented in spring 2024. The government said the proposals aim to “simplify and modernise” the reliefs system and ensure they “boost growth in the audio-visual sectors whilst remaining fiscally sustainable.” However, the government said there will be no changes to the existing criteria that companies must meet to access tax relief. Right now,...
Iceland tells tourists it's like an alien planet. A NASA scientist agrees
"Iceland. Better than space." That's the new tagline from Iceland's tourism board. We asked the head of Visit Iceland why her country might have an edge over space — and consulted NASA as well.
Soccer-Poland's Lewandowski unsure if Qatar World Cup will be his last
DOHA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski said he is preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar as if it could be his last, but the 34-year-old added that he would still be physically fit to play at the next edition in 2026.
Business Insider
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
Prosecutor: Traces of explosives found on Nord Stream pipeline
A Swedish prosecutor investigating damage done to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines said Friday that traces of explosives were found at the ruptures, proving sabotage.
Australia target double success in Rugby League World Cup finals
The men’s and women’s sides face Samoa and New Zealand respectively in back-to-back matches at Old Trafford
Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find jobs ASAP or leave the country
When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it. Under the umbrella of a tech giant, not only would he have job security, he thought, but visa security as well. Originally from China, he needed the sponsorship of an H-1B work visa to stay in the U.S.
False claim about Iran protester executions goes viral with help from celebrities and politicians
A false claim that Iran plans to execute thousands of people has gone viral in the wake of the first death sentence for a protester tied to the demonstrations against the country’s clerical rulers over women’s rights. An image that has circulated widely on social media falsely says...
U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch
Vice President Kamala Harris condemned North Korea after it fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. Speaking during an emergency meeting of Asia Pacific leaders gathered for a Bangkok summit, Harris called the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions.Nov. 18, 2022.
Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war
In Ukraine, the war’s youngest victims are battling serious mental and physical injuries, leaving doctors searching for solutions. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the story of one 6-year-old Ukrainian girl learning how to walk again after she lost her leg when Russian artillery crashed into her living room, nearly taking her life. Nov. 18, 2022.
Qatar bans alcohol from soccer World Cup stadiums
Around 48 hours before the soccer World Cup kicks off, FIFA officials made the shocking announcement Friday that Qatar is banning alcohol sales from its stadium perimeters. The sport's troubled international governing body said in a tweet that the decision had been made "following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA."
North Korea fires suspected ICBM with range to hit all of U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, the South Korean and Japanese governments said, one that the Japanese defense minister said has the potential to reach the entire continental United States. The launch would be North Korea’s second test this month of an...
