Washington State

NBC News

Time running out for climate deals on final day of COP27

Global climate talks approached crunch time on Friday, the final scheduled day of negotiations that are expected to go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. A new draft cover decision from the Egyptian presidency came out Friday morning, half the size of a 20-page document...
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
UK Government Launches Consultation Period On Potential Reform And Merger Of Film & TV Tax Reliefs

The UK government has launched a consultation period asking industry leaders for comments on plans to reform and merge film, animation, high-end TV, and children’s TV tax relief measures into a single tax credit. The consultation period is set to run until February 9, 2023, with the reforms to be implemented in spring 2024. The government said the proposals aim to “simplify and modernise” the reliefs system and ensure they “boost growth in the audio-visual sectors whilst remaining fiscally sustainable.” However, the government said there will be no changes to the existing criteria that companies must meet to access tax relief. Right now,...
U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned North Korea after it fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. Speaking during an emergency meeting of Asia Pacific leaders gathered for a Bangkok summit, Harris called the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions.Nov. 18, 2022.
Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

In Ukraine, the war’s youngest victims are battling serious mental and physical injuries, leaving doctors searching for solutions. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the story of one 6-year-old Ukrainian girl learning how to walk again after she lost her leg when Russian artillery crashed into her living room, nearly taking her life. Nov. 18, 2022.
Qatar bans alcohol from soccer World Cup stadiums

Around 48 hours before the soccer World Cup kicks off, FIFA officials made the shocking announcement Friday that Qatar is banning alcohol sales from its stadium perimeters. The sport's troubled international governing body said in a tweet that the decision had been made "following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA."
