Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14.

Alexander Rodarte / KNN

The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Bakersfield PD was on the scene investigating the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Alexander Rodarte, Video Journalist / KNN

