Bakersfield, CA

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14.

Alexander Rodarte / KNN

The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Bakersfield PD was on the scene investigating the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Alexander Rodarte, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 9

chadlove5
3d ago

Police prove time after time they are best at filling out paper work after the crime and catching the crinimals.Thats a good thing. Now its time to teach the people about protecting them self and wearing bullet and knife proof vests. The crime is out of control in America ,will only get worse with open boarders.

Reply(4)
3
alBsure
3d ago

I used to ride the bike trail a lot. The area from Beach Park through oildale is particularly dangerous. I've had weirdos running towards me like they were going to tackle me or something.

Reply
2
 

