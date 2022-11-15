ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target and more

By Nusrat Sultana, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago
Thanksgiving is inching closer, which means holiday parties, dinner preparations and early Black Friday deals. If you're planning to run out to the store however, note that most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, which falls this year on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Stores that will be closed for the holiday include Walmart, Target, Best Buy and the Home Depots. Shipping services like USPS, FedEx and UPS will also be closed for Thanksgiving, so don't anticipate mailing anything out.

Select grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open Thursday, but will operate with limited holiday hours. If in-store shopping is on your agenda, check out our updated list of open and closed retailers below, which includes major chains.

Target and Walmart on Thanksgiving

After the pandemic hit in 2020, Target was one of the first retailers to announce it would continue to permanently close on Thanksgiving, even after the world opened back up. Similarly, Walmart stores were closed for Thanksgiving 2020 for the first time since the late 1980s. Since then, the retailer has continued this pattern: Walmart stores will be closed for Thanksgiving 2022 as well.

Home Depot and Lowe's

Retailers Home Depot and Lowe's traditionally close on Thanksgiving, so don't expect this year to be any different.

Stores closed Thanksgiving 2022

  • Aldi's
  • Ace Hardware
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • HomeGoods
  • J.C. Penney
  • Kohl's
  • Marshalls
  • PetSmart
  • Sam's Club
  • Staples
  • Target
  • Tractor Supply Company
  • Walmart

Stores open Thanksgiving 2022

  • 7-Eleven, varies by location
  • CVS open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dollar General, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree, 0pen 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar, varies by location
  • Michaels, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m
  • Old Navy, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m
  • Rite Aid, varies by location
  • Walgreens, varies by location

Shore outlets,The Centre at Salisbury

On Thanksgiving Day, both Outlets Ocean City and the Tanger outlets in Rehoboth Beach are closed. The Centre at Salisbury has posted most of its retailers are closed also.

