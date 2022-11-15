UVM men's basketball's upset bid at USC falls short in closing minutes

The University of Vermont men's basketball team led for the majority of Tuesday night's game at Southern California and looked poised for a victory over a Power Five Conference school.

Instead the Catamounts will return from their California road trip tagged with a three-game losing streak and the team's worst start through four games in nearly a decade.

Drew Peterson's layup with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in regulation broke a deadlock returned the lead to the Trojans for good as the Catamounts' valiant upset bid fell short in a defensive, 59-47 nonconference decision at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Finn Sullivan paced the Catamounts with a 17-point outing while picking up six rebounds and three assists. Dylan Penn tacked on 11 points and five boards and Nick Fiorillo tallied nine points for UVM, which is 1-3 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Peterson, a preseason first-team selection for the Pac-12, finished with a game-high 20 points to go along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Reese Dixon-Waters struck for 13 points and Boogie Ellis chipped in 10 for the Trojans (2-1), picked fourth in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

UVM coach John Becker said he was pleased with the team's effort, execution and toughness in a performance from which they can build.

"(Tuesday) was a huge step forward in us having a chance of being successful this year," Becker said in a Zoom interview with local media. "When you play as hard and as tough as we did and you limit a Pac-12 team to 59 points, that should be good enough — and it will be good enough."

Peterson's go-ahead bucket was the start of a personal 5-0 to stake USC to a 54-49 advantage with 1:57 to go. Sullivan then sandwiched a layup and a 3-pointer around an Ellis triple to get the Cats to with 57-54 with 52 seconds remaining.

After a USC turnover on a shot clock violation, Sullivan missed the game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds to go. Kobe Johnson converted both of his foul shots on the other end before Penn sank a trey at the buzzer.

UVM led by five, 27-22, at the break despite Aaron Deloney limited with three first-half fouls. The foul trouble persisted for the Catamounts in the second stanza, with Robin Duncan (seven rebounds, three assists) fouling out during Peterson's mini-surge.

For the game, USC made 18 of 23 from the line to UVM's 7-for-11 effort. UVM committed 23 fouls and USC had 13.

"You don’t know the officials and it’s just one of those deals. You gotta to be 10, 12, 15 points better than your opponent out here and West Coast teams probably feel the same way out on the East Coast," Becker said. "I’m not blaming the officials, we have to do a better job of playing defense without fouling. Hopefully our guys will learn from this."

Both teams struggled from the floor: UVM shot 21 of 57 of its field-goal attempts and USC sank 19 of 53 attempts. The hosts finished with a 40-32 rebounding edge.

"We expect to win and compete and I thought we did that tonight," Becker said. "We had a lot of great looks and we generated great offense and they didn’t go down."

UVM departs California to continue a stretch of eight games away from Patrick Gym. Next up, the Catamounts will play Iona on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

