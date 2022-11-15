Read full article on original website
WJLA
First Alert Winter Weather Outlook: How much snow can the DC area expect this winter?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Winter is coming! So what can you expect from this season? Just how much snow will fall this winter and how cold will it be this December, January and February?. Check out 7News' First Alert Weather Team's winter weather outlook:. Average snowfall for D.C. proper is...
WJLA
DC Weather: Mostly sunny but breezy Thursday as colder air arrives
WASHINGTON (7News) — A push of colder air is set to arrive Thursday and Friday with highs only in the middle 40s and early morning temperatures in the 20s. Looking ahead to the weekend, it will feel more like late December and early January, especially with increasing winds. Highs...
WJLA
DC Weather: Wednesday brings sunshine and a breezy afternoon
WASHINGTON (7News) — Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday will range from the 30s in the mountains and far-reaching suburbs to lower to middle 40s inside the beltway. Wednesday promises to be a brighter and milder day with added afternoon sun and highs in the lower 50s. MORE | INTERACTIVE RADAR.
WJLA
National gas prices dipped slightly, according to Mid-Atlantic AAA
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — There's a bit of relief at the pump with Thanksgiving around the corner. According to Mid-Atlantic AAA, gas prices are dipping slightly. Morgan Dean, the Manager, Public and Government Affairs for Mid-Atlantic AAA, said the national average is $3.77 a gallon, which is $0.13 less than a month ago and $0.36 more than a year ago.
WJLA
Virginia first lady launches campaign for women and girls' well-being
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The first lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, announced a new campaign focusing on two areas: the well-being and workforce of women and girls. Through the campaign, Youngkin will connect, celebrate and champion Virginia's women and girls. “The privilege of serving Virginians is something I take...
WJLA
20-year-old man, girlfriend among University of Idaho students stabbed to death
MOSCOW, Idaho (KOMO) — A 20-year-old from Skagit County in Washington state was among the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday. Police discovered the bodies after responding to a report of an unconscious person at...
WJLA
'Progressing positively': UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins recovering at Va. hospital
WASHINGTON (7News) — The two surviving victims injured in a deadly University of Virginia shooting are on their way to recovery. 7News learned Thursday that Michael Hollins Jr., a football player from Louisiana and UVA's running back, is now in intermediate care and "progressing positively," according to a representative for the Hollins family.
WJLA
Virginia Legislative Black Caucus sends letter to BOE rejecting new standards of learning
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus (VLBC) sent a letter to the Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday rejecting the Revisionist Standards of Learning proposed by the Governor’s Administration. The full letter can be seen here:. VLBC Letter to VA Board of ... by ABC7...
WJLA
Metro police officer found guilty after striking and choking a rider with metal baton: DOJ
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer was found guilty on Wednesday of a civil rights violation for unlawful force against a rider, the DOJ announced. In 2018, 48-year-old Andra Vance was accused of striking and choking a rider with a metal baton, the DOJ reported. Court documents have the victim's name identified as "D.C."
WJLA
Maryland Gov.-Elect Wes Moore to be inaugurated Wednesday, January 18, in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The inauguration of Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller is set for Wednesday, January 18, in Annapolis, Maryland. The inaugural ball will also be on the same day, following days of other festivities, according to a release from the Moore-Miller team. Future First...
WJLA
Car stolen with child inside in southeast DC; child was found safe, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle with a child located inside of it was stolen in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening, D.C. police reported. Shortly after 6 p.m., the car was allegedly taken from 13th street and Alabama Avenue Southeast, authorities said. The car was later found with the child...
WJLA
Man, 16-year-old boy arrested for October shooting in northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police announced Wednesday night that two arrests were made in reference to a northeast D.C. shooting on Oct. 20. The two people arrested were 24-year-old Terrance Robinson and a 16-year-old boy. The two of them allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of 51st Street, Northeast, according to police.
WJLA
AG Miyares announces $3.1B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that his office has reached a settlement with Walmart. To resolve allegations, the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, Miyares said. According to Miyares, the settlement...
WJLA
Md. AG files motion to unveil documents detailing Archdiocese of Baltimore clergy abuse
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Attorney General filed a motion in court Thursday to have documents and interviews from a four-year investigation into clergy abuse released to the public. The office’s 456-page report found more than 600 victims of sexual abuse. The abusers were identified as 158 priests...
