ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

DC Weather: Wednesday brings sunshine and a breezy afternoon

WASHINGTON (7News) — Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday will range from the 30s in the mountains and far-reaching suburbs to lower to middle 40s inside the beltway. Wednesday promises to be a brighter and milder day with added afternoon sun and highs in the lower 50s. MORE | INTERACTIVE RADAR.
WASHINGTON STATE
WJLA

National gas prices dipped slightly, according to Mid-Atlantic AAA

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — There's a bit of relief at the pump with Thanksgiving around the corner. According to Mid-Atlantic AAA, gas prices are dipping slightly. Morgan Dean, the Manager, Public and Government Affairs for Mid-Atlantic AAA, said the national average is $3.77 a gallon, which is $0.13 less than a month ago and $0.36 more than a year ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Virginia first lady launches campaign for women and girls' well-being

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The first lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, announced a new campaign focusing on two areas: the well-being and workforce of women and girls. Through the campaign, Youngkin will connect, celebrate and champion Virginia's women and girls. “The privilege of serving Virginians is something I take...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy