Back Hill Beer of Rochester to add food truck at Gonic Mill location

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
 3 days ago
ROCHESTER — Back Hill Beer Co. has received approval for food truck services at its Gonic Mill location.

Peter LaPlante, owner and brewer at Back Hill, located at 73 Pickering Road, said they previously had approvals to offer a food truck onsite for special events. Now, he will be able to bring one food truck to the mill parking lot during all regular business hours, following the approval from the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment. He said the vendors will vary.

"It is cultural for brewers to have food trucks onsite," said LaPlante. "People have asked about it, and we have been approached by food truck owners. We do have a kitchen on site, but I do not want to be a restaurant. I enjoy being a brewery."

More Rochester news:City may combine two elementary schools. What to know about why and when.

LaPlante said he has had trucks from Sonny's in Dover and HotMess Poutine of Rochester and customers enjoyed having the trucks there.

LaPlante told zoning boad members the brewery closes by 9 p.m. at the latest, and the food truck would adhere to those hours.

"We have received approvals from the city, police and fire for the trucks we have already had on site," he said. "Plus, we have restrooms inside the brewery and there are public restrooms inside the mill."

