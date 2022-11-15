Analysts believe that Sangoma stock can gain more than 200% over the next 12 months. Certain valuation metrics indicate that this outcome is possible. Sangoma Technologies (TSE: STC) (NASDAQ: SANG), a “provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications,” is an intriguing stock to consider. This communications-as-a-service (CaaS) provider can be considered a deep-value stock by a few metrics. It also has a Strong Buy rating from analysts who think the stock can more than triple from current levels. Looking into its low valuation, that’s a possibility.

