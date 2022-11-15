Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Should You Buy Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock as BlackRock Ups Stake
BlackRock disclosed that it has increased its holdings in the penny stock MULN. The stock has gained about 23% in one month. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is in the headlines for positive reasons. What stands out is that the world’s biggest asset management company, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), recently disclosed that it had increased its stake in this emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. While BlackRock’s investment in MULN is a positive development, penny stocks are inherently risky, and investors should take caution before investing.
tipranks.com
Credit Usage Increases amid Inflation. Should You Buy Mastercard Stock? (NYSE: MA)
Consumers are struck by the double whammy of high inflation and higher interest rates. It’s no wonder credit card balances registered their highest annual growth rate in 20 years. This will likely lead to strong profitability for the credit card behemoth Mastercard, making it a stock worth considering. Credit...
tipranks.com
Is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings?
CrowdStrike is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on November 29. Its rapid growth despite macro concerns supports the bull case. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will announce its Q3 financial results after the market closes on November 29. Meanwhile, the ongoing momentum in its business indicates that this cybersecurity provider could once again beat the Street’s forecast. CrowdStrike’s stellar growth, regardless of macro concerns, shows the strength of its business model and supports the bull case.
tipranks.com
Sangoma Technologies Stock (TSE:STC) Can More Than Triple — Here’s Why
Analysts believe that Sangoma stock can gain more than 200% over the next 12 months. Certain valuation metrics indicate that this outcome is possible. Sangoma Technologies (TSE: STC) (NASDAQ: SANG), a “provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications,” is an intriguing stock to consider. This communications-as-a-service (CaaS) provider can be considered a deep-value stock by a few metrics. It also has a Strong Buy rating from analysts who think the stock can more than triple from current levels. Looking into its low valuation, that’s a possibility.
tipranks.com
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Tanks Despite Strong Q3 Results
Williams-Sonoma shares dive 7% as the company fails to provide any outlook for Fiscal 2023 and beyond due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock plunged nearly 7% in yesterday’s extended trading hours despite reporting strong year-over-year growth in Q3 figures. Investors were disappointed as the company failed to provide any updates on the outlook for the upcoming years, citing “macro uncertainty” as a key reason.
tipranks.com
Zillow Stock (NASDAQ:ZG): The List of Negatives Keeps Growing
Zillow has been having a tough time this year. A combination of souring home purchase rates, elevated home prices, and a slumping macroeconomic picture adds up to bad news for the already-declining company. Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is one of the places that homebuyers increasingly turn to to find the property of...
tipranks.com
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is There Further Upside in Berkshire’s Energy Pick?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought additional shares of Chevron in the third quarter, reflecting its bullish stance. Meanwhile, some analysts see limited or no upside potential in CVX stock from current levels due to the significant year-to-date rally and demand concerns amid the possibility of an economic downturn. Warren...
tipranks.com
Gap (NYSE:GPS) Reports Surprising Q3 Profit; Shares Jump
Gap reported better-than-expected Q3 results, thanks to its efforts to streamline brands and get rid of inventories. However, the retailer does warn of a year-over-year slowdown in net sales in Q4. American clothing and accessories retailer Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) pulled off an unexpectedly solid performance in its third quarter Fiscal...
tipranks.com
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) to Cut 8% of Its Workforce; Shares Fall
Shares of online car retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) fell roughly 6% today after it announced plans to cut 1,500 employees. This equates to approximately 8% of the workforce. The company is currently losing money and isn’t expected to become profitable anytime soon. As a result, these cost-cutting measures are very much needed for Carvana, as it generates a lot of revenue from loans.
tipranks.com
Catch These 5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
These stocks will soon go ex-dividend. Own these stocks before the ex-dividend date to receive the next payout. Investors looking to invest in dividend-paying stocks could consider putting their savings into the companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? These companies command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, implying analysts are bullish about these stocks.
tipranks.com
Bullish Insider Buys the Dip in Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock
Ryan Specialty’s chairman and CEO, Patrick Ryan, recently increased his stake in the stock by $6.18 million. Ryan Specialty’s (NYSE:RYAN) chairman and CEO, Patrick G. Ryan, bought 182,400 shares worth $6.18 million through multiple transactions on November 16. He is also the founder and owner of more than 10% of the company’s shares.
tipranks.com
Is It Too Late to Buy Canadian National Railway Stock? (TSE:CNR)
Canadian National Railway stock has been resilient this year. However, it may be too late to buy right now for two key reasons. We believe it’s best to wait for a dip before considering entering the stock. Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI), Canada’s largest railroad company, has seen its...
tipranks.com
Clearfield Shares (NASDAQ: CLFD) Surge 25% after Earnings Beat
Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) surged more than 25% after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.22, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.86 per share. Sales increased by 110.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $95 million. This...
tipranks.com
Can Intel Stock (NASDAQ: INTC) Rise from the Dead?
Shares of Intel remain under pressure, currently trading at roughly half their 52-week levels. This is not unjustified, as Intel is currently fighting against the growing competition, which has resulted in declining sales and profits. The company is achieving some decent developments, but its investment case is ultimately highly speculative.
tipranks.com
Shoeshine: FL Up Big After Stellar Q3
Footlocker (NYSE: FL) shot up in pre-market trading on Friday after the New York-based specialty athletic retailer reported solid Q3 results. The company posted sales of $2.17 billion in Q3, a decline of 0.7% year-over-year but beating Street estimates by $70 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.27 per share...
tipranks.com
3 Alternative Energy Stocks That Could Power Higher in 2023
Alternative energy stocks have been under considerable pressure this year as fossil fuel plays bounced back. As rate hike fears blow over, the following three green energy plays may be ripe for picking up. Alternative energy stocks face some of the strongest secular tailwinds out there. In 2020, when oil...
tipranks.com
Micron Stock: Still an Attractive Risk/Reward Play, Says Top Analyst
All is not well in the chip industry. Affected by soft demand for computers and consumer electronics, memory sales have declined. And this is bad news for memory giant Micron (MU). On account of the deteriorating market environment, on Wednesday, the chip maker announced that it is cutting down chip...
tipranks.com
Retail Stocks: 2 Giants to Consider, 1 to Avoid
Consumer spending in the U.S. remains strong, sustaining high retail revenues. That said, not all retail stocks are necessarily good buys these days. Thus, we suggest two names that are worth your attention and one that is likely better if avoided. The retail industry has historically been a safe space...
tipranks.com
3 Reasons to Avoid Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock
Alibaba recently delivered better-than-expected quarterly earnings. However, Alibaba’s problems still persist, which could hurt the recovery of its stock price. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently delivered better-than-expected September quarter earnings. Following the announcement, this Chinese internet giant’s ADS (American Depositary Share) closed 7.8% higher on November 17. However, challenges stemming from macro weakness in China, regulatory headwinds, and a slowdown in its growth continue to persist, which is why investors should be cautious before investing in BABA stock.
tipranks.com
Finding Value Among the Ruins: Will Growth Stocks Shine Again?
High-growth tech stocks have surged during the pandemic and crashed back to earth afterward. There are many gems to be found among the debris; however, not everything that can be bought cheaply is a bargain. It’s important to look past the price into the fundamentals. It’s been a wild...
Comments / 0