Fox17
2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Fox17
Kent County DPW: 1,800 used tires recycled at free collection event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A total of 1,800 tires were collected in Kent County during a free recycling event this month. The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) says the event was held at Grand Rapids SafeChem on Nov. 12. The number collected is enough to load two...
Fox17
Roof Sit 2022 Check-in Day 4: Snow is pouring down, $36K raised so far
Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization. Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and since that date,...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
WOOD
Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud
If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that. (Nov. 17, 2022) Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
WWMTCw
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
WOOD
What to do if you’re faced with a legal issue
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people go through life never having to deal with a criminal investigation or allegations but if you do end up being confronted with that situation, you may not know where to turn. Your best bet may be to turn to a lawyer. Chip & Britt join us from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert.
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public, many other schools call first snow day of the year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools and many other schools will be closed on Friday, for what is the first snow day called all year. GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said schools are closed due to heavy snow and dangerous road conditions. "These decisions are never easy....
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 17
1. Downtown Holland is hosting its annual Holiday Open House Saturday from 5-8 p.m. 50 businesses are taking part with free gift wrapping, giveaways, holiday refreshments, discounts, and more. Bring the whole family, because Santa will be out and about, along with reindeer, carolers, and plenty of fun!. 2. The...
Fox17
Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water
GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino
GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
Kent County’s Top 10 most dangerous intersections ranked
KENT COUNTY, MI – A busy area on U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids remained at the top spot in Kent County for car crashes throughout 2021, according to a report by a Michigan law firm. For the sixth year in a row, the area near where U.S. 131 and...
WOOD
First charges connected to 2021 overdose
A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
How close is Adelaide Pointe to completion? Developer answers
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The developer behind a proposed multi-million-dollar ‘marina community’ on the Muskegon Shoreline said he remained energized and ‘ready to go’ despite delays. Developer Ryan Leestma told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he planned to break ground on the site’s condo buildings in March,...
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.
WWMTCw
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
