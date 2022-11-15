ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud

If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that. (Nov. 17, 2022) Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

What to do if you’re faced with a legal issue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people go through life never having to deal with a criminal investigation or allegations but if you do end up being confronted with that situation, you may not know where to turn. Your best bet may be to turn to a lawyer. Chip & Britt join us from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 17

1. Downtown Holland is hosting its annual Holiday Open House Saturday from 5-8 p.m. 50 businesses are taking part with free gift wrapping, giveaways, holiday refreshments, discounts, and more. Bring the whole family, because Santa will be out and about, along with reindeer, carolers, and plenty of fun!. 2. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water

GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
GRANT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino

GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

First charges connected to 2021 overdose

A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

