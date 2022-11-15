Read full article on original website
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man With Active Warrants Arrested With Loaded ‘Ghost gun,’ Cocaine
Atlantic City Police Surveillance Center personnel assisted officers with locating a man who was allegedly armed with a ghost gun Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Alton El of Atlantic City was arrested. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of hollow point ammunition,...
Somers Point, NJ, Police Looking For Guy on His Phone
Somers Point Police requested help Thursday identifying a man who spends way too much time on his phone. Well, that's not exactly the way Somers Point Police worded it, but anyone looking at this guy's surveillance photos can tell he has a major phone addiction. What police actually said is...
Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon
ABSECON,NJ – Do you know this guy? He was found today in the cold weather near the Five Corners intersection in Absecon. He was in the custody of the Absecon Police Department. He appeared to be very cold and relieved that the man in blue brought him down to central booking. He was scanned for a microchip, but none was found. If you know this dog, please contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667. The post Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies
Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
Egg Harbor Township couple indicted in case that duped Galloway woman of $600K
An Egg Harbor Township couple accused of writing millions in bad checks and duping a Galloway Township victim out of more than $600,000 have been indicted. Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, have been jailed since August, after the years-long scheme came to light. The victim invited the friend...
Police investigate pedestrian crash behind Mount Laurel, New Jersey Walmart
One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
Ocean County Man Looking In Backyards Arrested
MANCHESTER – A township man has been arrested and charged after peering through multiple backyards and attempting to flee police this morning, police said. Authorities received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious man, wearing a red flannel and red pants, looking into the backyards of numerous homes in the area of Sixth Avenue near Cumberland Boulevard.
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
Suspects get away with $2K in cell phones, tablets from Northeast Philadelphia store
According to police, four men entered the store and took about $2,000 in cash, cell phones and tablets.
Hey, Santa! 16 Stores and Restaurants Atlantic County, NJ Wishes You’d Bring This Christmas
This Christmas, we're thinking bigger for Atlantic County than what Santa Claus can fit in his sleigh, but 'tis the season and these stores and restaurants would make great gifts for the locals. Waiting and hoping hasn't done the trick, so what else is there to do but make a...
Ex-Convict Admits Weapons Offenses In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Atlantic County has pleaded guilty to certain persons not to have a firearm and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said. David Spinks, of Northfield, was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim over the head with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
Paying More to Drive in NJ: Tolls on Atlantic City Expressway Going Up
First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway. As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State. Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike...
Police Seek Help Identifying Bike Thief
BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect who broke into a resident’s shed and stole an electric bike. According to police, the happened in the area of Hulse Avenue on Sunday evening into Monday. The brand of...
Group of children mauled by dogs being taken for a walk in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people including five children were bitten by two dogs in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. Atlantic City police said two children were taking the dogs for a walk in an apartment complex on Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when they encountered a third dog. The...
wpgtalkradio.com
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
Same House Twice: Cape May, NJ, Police Search For Burglary Suspect
Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect. The Cape May Police Department says the burglary occurred on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May during the early morning hours on November 10th. According to authorities, the suspect gained access through a rear door using...
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
