Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon

ABSECON,NJ – Do you know this guy? He was found today in the cold weather near the Five Corners intersection in Absecon. He was in the custody of the Absecon Police Department. He appeared to be very cold and relieved that the man in blue brought him down to central booking. He was scanned for a microchip, but none was found. If you know this dog, please contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667. The post Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
Ocean County Man Looking In Backyards Arrested

MANCHESTER – A township man has been arrested and charged after peering through multiple backyards and attempting to flee police this morning, police said. Authorities received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious man, wearing a red flannel and red pants, looking into the backyards of numerous homes in the area of Sixth Avenue near Cumberland Boulevard.
Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
Police Seek Help Identifying Bike Thief

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect who broke into a resident’s shed and stole an electric bike. According to police, the happened in the area of Hulse Avenue on Sunday evening into Monday. The brand of...
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ

Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
