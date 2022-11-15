WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities have identified the body of a deceased man discovered in Tioga County. Waverly Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. Officials say the car had been there 4 days. 30-year-old Thomas Bellows Junior was discovered by a drone later that afternoon. No foul play has been indicated in the investigation following his death. The Waverly Police Department is awaiting autopsy results.

WAVERLY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO