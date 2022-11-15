Read full article on original website
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
whcuradio.com
Dozens of donors raise over $30,000 for paralyzed Ithaca firefighter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Donations continue to pour in for the family of an Ithaca firefighter left paralyzed after a fall. Zack Weber fell 25 feet from a tree stand last Wednesday. He’s being treated for a spinal cord injury. His family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for growing medical expenses.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca official voices concern over gentrification
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is worried about gentrification. A four-story market-rate apartment complex near Ithaca Falls is under consideration. Alderperson Phoebe Brown is concerned it’ll drive out community members. Mayor Laura Lewis says housing is needed at all price points. She adds 181 affordable...
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
localsyr.com
Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
Driver busted with fake NYS inspection sticker: ‘Insufficient funds & a baby’
New York State Police say they busted a driver with a fake NYS inspection sticker and a unique message in the Southern Tier. “Troopers at SP Endwell were conducting another investigation when they caught something off about this inspection sticker...” the NY State Police’s official Facebook page said Wednesday.
whcuradio.com
Body discovered in Waverly park identified
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities have identified the body of a deceased man discovered in Tioga County. Waverly Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. Officials say the car had been there 4 days. 30-year-old Thomas Bellows Junior was discovered by a drone later that afternoon. No foul play has been indicated in the investigation following his death. The Waverly Police Department is awaiting autopsy results.
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
PEDC Recap: Ithaca starts planning for new multimillion-dollar Public Safety Facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a relatively short agenda on tap for this month’s city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Committee meetings. However, with discussions on the Ithaca Gun site and a new Public Safety Facility, there was much to think about regardless. As always, here’s your summary courtesy of The Voice.
whcuradio.com
The public health trifecta: RSV, COVID-19, and the flu in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — RSV cases are rising across Tompkins County, as flu season continues and COVID-19 remains present. Doctor William Klepack is the county’s medical director. He says it’s a triple threat. For doctors, Klepack adds it’s challenging. Klepack strongly advises getting all your shots...
whcuradio.com
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca receives climate leadership award
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca is getting honored as a climate champion. This week, the city received a leadership award from the Upstate New York chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council. Mayor Laura Lewis says the award recognizes the sustainability efforts from city staff. She adds the award...
NewsChannel 36
RSV Cases Divert Local Hospital Traffic Elsewhere
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV cases are on the rise internationally, and one hospital in the Southern Tier is at capacity. People have been diverted from a hospital in Cortland and urged to visit other hospitals to receive medical help for the time being. "It is a national problem that...
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
whcuradio.com
Starbucks workers striking today at Ithaca Commons shop
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Employees at the Ithaca Commons Starbucks are on strike. Workers are taking part in a nationwide protest today, demanding the company fully staff unionized stores. Starbucks Workers United says over 100 locations are participating. The coffee company closed its Collegetown shop in June, citing low...
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
whcuradio.com
Trumansburg receives award for its comprehensive plan
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County village is receiving recognition for its future goals. Trumansburg recently won an award from the Upstate New York chapter of the American Planning Association. It honors T-Burg’s comprehensive plan, which includes recommendations on climate change and affordable housing. Village Mayor Rordan...
Owego man injured by accidental gun shot
Yesterday, at around 7:50 p.m., the Owego Police Department responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street to attend to a gun shot victim.
whcuradio.com
Mayor Steve outlines Cortland’s 2023 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s budget season is winding down. Mayor Scott Steve says the 2023 budget is bigger than 2022. A public hearing on Cortland’s budget proposal will be held at the next Common Council meeting on December 6th at six o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor...
