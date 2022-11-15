ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of donors raise over $30,000 for paralyzed Ithaca firefighter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Donations continue to pour in for the family of an Ithaca firefighter left paralyzed after a fall. Zack Weber fell 25 feet from a tree stand last Wednesday. He’s being treated for a spinal cord injury. His family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for growing medical expenses.
Ithaca official voices concern over gentrification

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is worried about gentrification. A four-story market-rate apartment complex near Ithaca Falls is under consideration. Alderperson Phoebe Brown is concerned it’ll drive out community members. Mayor Laura Lewis says housing is needed at all price points. She adds 181 affordable...
Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
Body discovered in Waverly park identified

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities have identified the body of a deceased man discovered in Tioga County. Waverly Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. Officials say the car had been there 4 days. 30-year-old Thomas Bellows Junior was discovered by a drone later that afternoon. No foul play has been indicated in the investigation following his death. The Waverly Police Department is awaiting autopsy results.
Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
City of Ithaca receives climate leadership award

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca is getting honored as a climate champion. This week, the city received a leadership award from the Upstate New York chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council. Mayor Laura Lewis says the award recognizes the sustainability efforts from city staff. She adds the award...
RSV Cases Divert Local Hospital Traffic Elsewhere

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV cases are on the rise internationally, and one hospital in the Southern Tier is at capacity. People have been diverted from a hospital in Cortland and urged to visit other hospitals to receive medical help for the time being. "It is a national problem that...
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira

9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
Starbucks workers striking today at Ithaca Commons shop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Employees at the Ithaca Commons Starbucks are on strike. Workers are taking part in a nationwide protest today, demanding the company fully staff unionized stores. Starbucks Workers United says over 100 locations are participating. The coffee company closed its Collegetown shop in June, citing low...
Trumansburg receives award for its comprehensive plan

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County village is receiving recognition for its future goals. Trumansburg recently won an award from the Upstate New York chapter of the American Planning Association. It honors T-Burg’s comprehensive plan, which includes recommendations on climate change and affordable housing. Village Mayor Rordan...
Mayor Steve outlines Cortland’s 2023 budget

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s budget season is winding down. Mayor Scott Steve says the 2023 budget is bigger than 2022. A public hearing on Cortland’s budget proposal will be held at the next Common Council meeting on December 6th at six o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor...
