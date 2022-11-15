Read full article on original website
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
LIVE: 22-year-old suspect identified after shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs left at least 5 dead, dozens injured
The shooting suspect has been identified as a 22-yer-old male who was "confronted and fought" by "at least two heroic people inside the club," police said.
2 men charged, 1 with Nazi arm-band, in connection with threats to attack New York synagogue
Two men arrested in connection with online threats to attack a New York City synagogue were arraigned on multiple charges over the weekend, court documents show.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say
A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.
KEYT
Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul last weekend. They are accused of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill. The court on Friday released three other suspects from custody pending trial and ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack. The Nov. 13 explosion on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue left six people dead, including two children. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militant groups that have denied involvement.
KEYT
Palestinian leader quietly in Qatar for World Cup opening
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Qatar’s news agency reports that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Doha to attend the World Cup opening ceremony. The official Palestinian news agency, which covers the daily activities of Abbas, did not report his trip to Qatar on Saturday. This apparently followed an outcry over leaked documents purportedly showing Abbas traveling to Qatar with a large entourage of close family members and aids. The documents, which appeared earlier this month but were not independently authenticated, also showed hotel bills of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority has increasingly become unpopular over accusations of corruption, silencing of critics, and financial mismanagement.
KEYT
20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say 20 people were killed when a van fell into a water-filled ditch in flood-hit southern Pakistan. Authorities on Friday said the overnight accident mostly killed women and children, injuring 13 others. The incident took place as Pakistan struggles to recover from record-breaking flooding, which killed roughly 1,700 people and damaged roads and bridges. The van accident came near the town of Sehwan on the Indus Highway, which was dredged in several places to drain floodwater but has not been repaired. Police officer Imran Qureshi said the van was bringing passengers from Khairpur district to a famous shrine. Hospital officials said eight women and 10 children, ages 10 to 15, were among the dead.
KEYT
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Last month, Gantz visited Turkey’s capital, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties. Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has sought to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey.
KEYT
UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer
GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official says West Africa is next in line to receive Russian fertilizer that is tied up in European ports and prevented from being exported to needy countries, Rebeca Grynspan, the head of the U.N. trade office, on Friday hailed “very good news for the world” after Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the world body had a day earlier extended a four-month deal to ease the export of Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs through the Black Sea. Fallout from the war has helped drive up prices for food and fertilizer around the world.
KEYT
3 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir avalanche
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An avalanche in Kashmir has killed three Indian soldiers along the heavily militarized Himalayan frontier between India and Pakistan. The Indian military said Saturday that a slide of snow hit the northwestern Machil sector in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday and trapped three soldiers who were on a patrol. The three were rescued and evacuated to a hospital where they died. Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Avalanches have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camping in the region.
KEYT
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying.
KEYT
‘West Wing’ cast urges struggling Americans to seek help
WASHINGTON (AP) — As more Americans struggle with depression and anxiety, the cast of “The West Wing” teamed up with the Biden administration on Thursday to share a simple message: you are not alone. Actor Bradley Whitford, who played the role of the president’s deputy chief of staff on the TV show, opened up publicly about a female teacher who he said was inappropriate with him decades ago when he was a sixth-grade student. Whitford said having a safe space to talk about the abuse has helped him over the years. He and his former castmates urged other Americans to talk with family and friends about their hardships, too.
KEYT
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan Supreme Court official says 19 people were lashed in the country’s northeast after being convicted of adultery, theft and running away from home. It appears to be the first official confirmation that punishments like lashing and flogging are being meted out since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts. On Sunday, a Supreme Court official said that 10 men and nine women were punished in Takhar province in the presence of elders, residents and scholars.
Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution
LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Teenage climate activists in Nigeria's largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”. Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the activists, said the show was designed to raise awareness about environmental pollution.
KEYT
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer has been convicted of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several high-ranking employees of the military attache’s office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who also worked for Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. The court said it took account of several factors in its verdict, including that nearly all the information the 66-year-old passed on was publicly available — but also that his actions spanned more than four years.
KEYT
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to three years in prison. Dustin Thompson on Friday told the judge he was ashamed of his actions. Thompson was convicted in April by a jury for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The jury also found Thompson guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Thompson testified his behavior was “disgraceful,” but he also said he believed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen and was trying to stand up for him.
KEYT
German bishops assure Vatican but vow to proceed with reform
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Germany’s Catholic bishops are vowing to continue their controversial reform process after a week of tense meetings with Vatican officials seeking to put the brakes on proposals to ordain women, bless gay unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality. The head of the German bishops conference said fears of schism, or a separation from Rome, has never been an option but that the German reform is going ahead. One outstanding matter that was discussed, but not resolved, concerns the fate of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has faced strong criticism for his handling of sexual abuse cases. The bishops told Pope Francis the status quo was untenable and that a decision over his fate must be made.
KEYT
Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15
BAGHDAD (AP) — A civil defense official says the death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15. The Thursday night explosion in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. The head of civil defense in Sulimaniyah, Diyar Ibrahim, said the death toll rose on Friday to 15 after more bodies were pulled out from under the rubble. He said no one else was expected to be found.
