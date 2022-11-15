Read full article on original website
Palestinian officials say house fire in Gaza Strip kills 21
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fire set off by stored gasoline in a residential building killed 21 people in a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the territory’s Hamas rulers said. The fire was one of the deadliest incidents in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The blaze erupted on the third floor of a three-story building in the crowded Jabaliya camp. No one inside the house survived. It was not immediately clear how the gasoline ignited. Flames were seen spewing out of the windows of the burning floor as people gathered outside on the street. Gaza is under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade and faces a severe energy crisis. People often store cooking gas, diesel and gasoline in homes before winter.
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer has been convicted of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several high-ranking employees of the military attache’s office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who also worked for Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. The court said it took account of several factors in its verdict, including that nearly all the information the 66-year-old passed on was publicly available — but also that his actions spanned more than four years.
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Last month, Gantz visited Turkey’s capital, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties. Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has sought to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey.
Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections last October that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.
German bishops assure Vatican but vow to proceed with reform
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Germany’s Catholic bishops are vowing to continue their controversial reform process after a week of tense meetings with Vatican officials seeking to put the brakes on proposals to ordain women, bless gay unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality. The head of the German bishops conference said fears of schism, or a separation from Rome, has never been an option but that the German reform is going ahead. One outstanding matter that was discussed, but not resolved, concerns the fate of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has faced strong criticism for his handling of sexual abuse cases. The bishops told Pope Francis the status quo was untenable and that a decision over his fate must be made.
Malaysia’s nationalist block closer to forming government
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appears to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. But opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim insists his reformist bloc has secured a simple majority. The nation’s king has to approve a next government. The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. His bloc includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan Supreme Court official says 19 people were lashed in the country’s northeast after being convicted of adultery, theft and running away from home. It appears to be the first official confirmation that punishments like lashing and flogging are being meted out since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts. On Sunday, a Supreme Court official said that 10 men and nine women were punished in Takhar province in the presence of elders, residents and scholars.
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Congress gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is “facially unconstitutional.” The authority created by the act was meant to bring uniform policies and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. But the 5th Circuit ruled in favor of opponents of the act in Louisiana, West Virginia and Texas. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority said it would appeal.
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A housewife who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons vanished after being arrested under Argentina’s military dictatorship has died. Hebe de Bonafini was 93 and suffered chronic illnesses. She was among 14 women who founded the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in 1977, two years after the military seized power and began a brutal crackdown on suspected leftists. She became president two years later and led the more radical of two factions until her death. The Mothers initially demanded the return of their children — and later punishment of the military figures responsible for seizing and killing them.
Official claims deadly Gaza house fire caused by party stunt
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian official says last week’s massive apartment fire in the Gaza Strip was ignited accidentally by a man using gasoline in a party stunt, but did not explain how investigators reached that conclusion. The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events. Gaza’s Hamas-appointed attorney general added on Sunday the death toll reached 22, without elaborating. He told reporters that a member of the Abu Raya family accidentally set off the deadly blaze when he began preparing a gasoline-fueled party trick in the living room during a celebration that had brought together three generations of the family. It was the deadliest incident in Gaza in recent years outside of the conflict with Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Many delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt cheered as a deal was agreed upon that would create a fund for developing that have been hard hit by climate change. An agreement was reached between parties Saturday afternoon. More than 12 hours later, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry gaveled the decision a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday to a round of applause. Here are some of the many reactions to this historic fund.
‘Crass’ and an ‘insult’. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatar’s human rights ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as “crass” and an “insult” to migrant workers by human rights groups. In an explosive monologue at the start of a news conference in Doha,...
Palestinian leader quietly in Qatar for World Cup opening
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Qatar’s news agency reports that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Doha to attend the World Cup opening ceremony. The official Palestinian news agency, which covers the daily activities of Abbas, did not report his trip to Qatar on Saturday. This apparently followed an outcry over leaked documents purportedly showing Abbas traveling to Qatar with a large entourage of close family members and aids. The documents, which appeared earlier this month but were not independently authenticated, also showed hotel bills of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority has increasingly become unpopular over accusations of corruption, silencing of critics, and financial mismanagement.
Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — LGBTQ people fight for their rights across the world. And for many, the struggle is particularly hard in Latin America. Now, they have a new ally in this socially conservative region. Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudicial laws and better enforce bans on violence and discrimination. Members’ children say they have already won the most important battle of their lives: gaining their mothers’ backing. But in some countries, mothers who try to help their children deal with discrimination can find themselves the subject of scrutiny.
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy — and the rising cost of living — is likely to be the key battleground.
Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul last weekend. They are accused of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill. The court on Friday released three other suspects from custody pending trial and ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack. The Nov. 13 explosion on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue left six people dead, including two children. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militant groups that have denied involvement.
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is “experiencing mild symptoms”...
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were “stonewalled” by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a “loss and damage” fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments have selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region’s largest development bank. It follows a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank’s 48 members selected Goldfajn on Sunday to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender. Other candidates had been nominated by Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. The bank last year disbursed a record $23 billion to alleviate poverty made worse by the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The U.S. is the largest shareholder, with 30% of voting rights.
