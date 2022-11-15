Read full article on original website
Related
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
KEYT
20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say 20 people were killed when a van fell into a water-filled ditch in flood-hit southern Pakistan. Authorities on Friday said the overnight accident mostly killed women and children, injuring 13 others. The incident took place as Pakistan struggles to recover from record-breaking flooding, which killed roughly 1,700 people and damaged roads and bridges. The van accident came near the town of Sehwan on the Indus Highway, which was dredged in several places to drain floodwater but has not been repaired. Police officer Imran Qureshi said the van was bringing passengers from Khairpur district to a famous shrine. Hospital officials said eight women and 10 children, ages 10 to 15, were among the dead.
KEYT
Malaysia’s nationalist block closer to forming government
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appears to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. But opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim insists his reformist bloc has secured a simple majority. The nation’s king has to approve a next government. The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. His bloc includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.
KEYT
Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections last October that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.
KEYT
German bishops assure Vatican but vow to proceed with reform
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Germany’s Catholic bishops are vowing to continue their controversial reform process after a week of tense meetings with Vatican officials seeking to put the brakes on proposals to ordain women, bless gay unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality. The head of the German bishops conference said fears of schism, or a separation from Rome, has never been an option but that the German reform is going ahead. One outstanding matter that was discussed, but not resolved, concerns the fate of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has faced strong criticism for his handling of sexual abuse cases. The bishops told Pope Francis the status quo was untenable and that a decision over his fate must be made.
KEYT
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A housewife who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons vanished after being arrested under Argentina’s military dictatorship has died. Hebe de Bonafini was 93 and suffered chronic illnesses. She was among 14 women who founded the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in 1977, two years after the military seized power and began a brutal crackdown on suspected leftists. She became president two years later and led the more radical of two factions until her death. The Mothers initially demanded the return of their children — and later punishment of the military figures responsible for seizing and killing them.
KEYT
‘Crass’ and an ‘insult’. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatar’s human rights ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as “crass” and an “insult” to migrant workers by human rights groups. In an explosive monologue at the start of a news conference in Doha,...
KEYT
3 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir avalanche
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An avalanche in Kashmir has killed three Indian soldiers along the heavily militarized Himalayan frontier between India and Pakistan. The Indian military said Saturday that a slide of snow hit the northwestern Machil sector in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday and trapped three soldiers who were on a patrol. The three were rescued and evacuated to a hospital where they died. Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Avalanches have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camping in the region.
KEYT
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were “stonewalled” by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a “loss and damage” fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.
KEYT
Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul last weekend. They are accused of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill. The court on Friday released three other suspects from custody pending trial and ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack. The Nov. 13 explosion on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue left six people dead, including two children. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militant groups that have denied involvement.
KEYT
Nepal voters seek change, younger generation leadership
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s parliamentary elections Sunday are the fourth since the Himalayan nation abolished a centuries-old monarchy and became a republic. Nepalis have seen little change since, with the same generation of leaders holding power through their control of the main political parties. Many voters say they are tired of the same leaders retaining power and failing to improve people’s lives. Social media users are sharing a “no not again” campaign urging voters not to elect the same old leaders again. The desire for change was evident earlier this year when a musician was elected Kathmandu mayor over established politicians. But the main parties are fielding mostly older generation candidates, and analysts see change as more likely in the next election than this one.
KEYT
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
KEYT
Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal’s elections
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout have marred Nepal’s parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. The election commissioner says one person was killed, two wounded and voting stopped in several places. It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the violence. Turnout was estimated at 61%. The main contestants are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress party and the Maoist communist party, which were running against the Nepal Communist Party (United Marxist-Leninist), headed by a former prime minister. The next government, likely a coalition, will face challenges of keeping a stable administration and reviving tourism.
KEYT
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer has been convicted of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several high-ranking employees of the military attache’s office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who also worked for Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. The court said it took account of several factors in its verdict, including that nearly all the information the 66-year-old passed on was publicly available — but also that his actions spanned more than four years.
KEYT
Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — LGBTQ people fight for their rights across the world. And for many, the struggle is particularly hard in Latin America. Now, they have a new ally in this socially conservative region. Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudicial laws and better enforce bans on violence and discrimination. Members’ children say they have already won the most important battle of their lives: gaining their mothers’ backing. But in some countries, mothers who try to help their children deal with discrimination can find themselves the subject of scrutiny.
KEYT
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is “experiencing mild symptoms”...
Comments / 0