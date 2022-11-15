Read full article on original website
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
LCO to play through PCS playoffs for League World Championship spots from 2023 season
The LCO will have its direct qualification to the League of Legends World Championship stripped from next year, sources tell Dot Esports, and will instead have to compete in the PCS playoffs for the right to represent Oceania on the global stage. The same is expected for the Mid-Season Invitational qualification too.
How to join and merge with other squads in DMZ and Warzone 2
One of the newest features to come with Warzone 2 is the ability to team up with enemies. While team sizes are still locked this function allows players at the end of the game to come together and eliminate an enemy that has more remaining players in their squads. While this feature is mostly dedicated to Warzone 2, the feature also works for Call of Duty‘s newest game mode DMZ.
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
LCK to get much-anticipated format change heading into competitive 2023 League season
If you’re an LCK fan that has been hunting for more exciting storylines over the past few years, you’re in luck. Riot Games has announced some major changes to the League of Legends competition’s playoff format, including a heavily-requested change that should inject the path to gold with even more suspense than before.
Forging a path: Riot makes sweeping changes to European League ecosystem, including massive regional merger
It hasn’t been long since the 2022 competitive League of Legends circuit ended with the World Championship, but some massive moves are already being made for the future of the esport. Riot Games has unveiled multiple changes across the competitive League of Legends scene in Europe, including the merging...
Shopify dismantles Team Liquid to secure a spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final
After their massive upset win over Cloud9 White earlier in the day, North America’s Shopify Rebellion had one more opponent to face on their way to claiming their spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final. The second match of the day between Shopify and Team Liquid was a...
TFT Set 8 PBE patch targets Hero Augments and traits in final update of week one testing
A large PBE patch for Teamfight Tactics Set 8 will ship today, focusing on Hero Augments, champions, and traits while letting the meta settle over the weekend. A final TFT Set 8 PBE patch for the first week of testing will go live today around 2pm CT. The update hits seven of the new Monsters Attack! traits, with multiple adjustments for the A.D.M.I.N. trait. Over a dozen Hero Augments were also targeted, from carry to support, along with 15 individual champion balance changes. No other updates are scheduled to take place until Nov. 22, according to game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
LEC is getting a new look in 2023: Riot introduces 3 splits and over 300 games
The League of Legends European esport ecosystem will undergo drastic changes in 2023. During a press conference from the LEC Studio in Berlin, Riot Games revealed its plans for the second decade of its esport competitions in Europe. These changes are aimed at enhancing the level of competition in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region by giving more players a platform to showcase their talent.
A royal return: The legendary cast of OG could play in the 2023 DPC, according to Taiga
The roster shuffle season in Dota 2 is a time when teams strive to build the strongest roster possible. From the free agency market to buyouts, there are always options, including players coming out of retirement. In a recent stream, Taiga mentioned that fans could see the members of the legendary OG squad return for the DPC 2023 season with a “high chance.”
Shopify Rebellion get revenge against Cloud9 White, eliminate NA rivals from VALORANT Game Changers championship
As the first international VALORANT Game Changers tournament nears its end, three teams are still fighting in the lower bracket to make their way to the grand final. Today’s first match was the highly anticipated North America vs. North America matchup between Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebellion, a contest that fans in the region have been seeing over and over this year. Though C9 has won every single Game Changers event in North America, Shopify are one of the only teams that have been able to step up to their level.
NA Challengers levels up with former XSET boss acquiring stacked VALORANT roster under new org
One of the former XSET founders, Marco Mereu, has created a new organization to compete in the Challengers circuit for VCT 2023, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The organization has signed multiple VALORANT players to compete in the North American region next year. Former Version1 in-game leader Alexander “Zander” Dituri is set to join the team alongside former Ghost Gaming players Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid, Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio, and Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar.
Doublelift will reportedy make LCS comeback with 100 Thieves alongside Bjergsen in 2023
Doublelift, a seasoned League of Legends veteran who retired from the professional scene in 2020, will return to the LCS stage with 100 Thieves next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Doublelift’s return to the LCS marks a comeback two years in the making. The...
16-year-old Mary excels on Chamber to give G2 a spot in VALORANT Game Changers Championship grand final
The last match of today’s action at the VALORANT Game Changers Championship was high stakes since the winner of the third series would advance to the grand final. The final upper bracket battle before the grand final featured EMEA’s G2 Gozen and Brazil’s Team Liquid. G2 continued...
New Kiriko animation leaves us longing for an Overwatch anime
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now, and three new heroes have brought brand-new elements to the game. Today, Blizzard released a new short animation featuring Kiriko, the game’s newest addition. In addition to new gameplay, each new hero has their own story, and they all...
Free CoD cosmetics arrive on Prime Gaming—but not for the games you want
Have you ever opened a birthday or holiday gift with high expectations, only to be let down? Well, any Call of Duty fans who are also Prime members on Twitch might be in for a similar experience. Less than a day after the launch of Warzone 2, the DMZ mode,...
Overwatch 2 players locked out of 2FA by phone requirements finally have pleas answered
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game’s SMS Protect feature will now accept prepaid phones. In a tweet released earlier today, the company shared that players from around the world will be able to use prepaid phones to satisfy SMS Protect on their Battle.net accounts. The change goes live today alongside season one’s midseason patch and should be available to all players by tomorrow.
Dignitas to reportedly bolster 2023 LCS lineup with bombshell additions of Jensen, Santorin
Dignitas is reportedly making two moves that will completely reinvent its League of Legends team’s mid-jungle combo heading into the next competitive season. Dignitas has reportedly reached agreements with Cloud9 mid laner Jensen and Team Liquid jungler Santorin to compete for them on the LCS stage in 2023, according to independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger.
