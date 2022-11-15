Read full article on original website
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Many delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt cheered as a deal was agreed upon that would create a fund for developing that have been hard hit by climate change. An agreement was reached between parties Saturday afternoon. More than 12 hours later, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry gaveled the decision a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday to a round of applause. Here are some of the many reactions to this historic fund.
Malaysia’s nationalist block closer to forming government
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appears to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. But opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim insists his reformist bloc has secured a simple majority. The nation’s king has to approve a next government. The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. His bloc includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Last month, Gantz visited Turkey’s capital, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties. Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has sought to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey.
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy — and the rising cost of living — is likely to be the key battleground.
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan Supreme Court official says 19 people were lashed in the country’s northeast after being convicted of adultery, theft and running away from home. It appears to be the first official confirmation that punishments like lashing and flogging are being meted out since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts. On Sunday, a Supreme Court official said that 10 men and nine women were punished in Takhar province in the presence of elders, residents and scholars.
Malaysia’s political candidates make final pitches to voters
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian political candidates are making their final pitches on the eve of national elections in an attempt to win over a divided electorate worried about the economy, rising costs of living and political turmoil that resulted in three prime ministers since the last polls in 2018. Saturday’s election is seen as a tight race among three main blocs, with the country’s longest-ruling coalition seeking a comeback after an unthinkable defeat in 2018. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is hoping for a second surprise victory for his alliance as he pursues a two-decade quest to become prime minister. A third Malay-based bloc, seen as a dark horse, has played up religious rhetoric as it seeks to woo Malay votes.
Nepal voters seek change, younger generation leadership
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s parliamentary elections Sunday are the fourth since the Himalayan nation abolished a centuries-old monarchy and became a republic. Nepalis have seen little change since, with the same generation of leaders holding power through their control of the main political parties. Many voters say they are tired of the same leaders retaining power and failing to improve people’s lives. Social media users are sharing a “no not again” campaign urging voters not to elect the same old leaders again. The desire for change was evident earlier this year when a musician was elected Kathmandu mayor over established politicians. But the main parties are fielding mostly older generation candidates, and analysts see change as more likely in the next election than this one.
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A housewife who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons vanished after being arrested under Argentina’s military dictatorship has died. Hebe de Bonafini was 93 and suffered chronic illnesses. She was among 14 women who founded the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in 1977, two years after the military seized power and began a brutal crackdown on suspected leftists. She became president two years later and led the more radical of two factions until her death. The Mothers initially demanded the return of their children — and later punishment of the military figures responsible for seizing and killing them.
Palestinian leader quietly in Qatar for World Cup opening
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Qatar’s news agency reports that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Doha to attend the World Cup opening ceremony. The official Palestinian news agency, which covers the daily activities of Abbas, did not report his trip to Qatar on Saturday. This apparently followed an outcry over leaked documents purportedly showing Abbas traveling to Qatar with a large entourage of close family members and aids. The documents, which appeared earlier this month but were not independently authenticated, also showed hotel bills of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority has increasingly become unpopular over accusations of corruption, silencing of critics, and financial mismanagement.
VP Harris meets with China’s Xi in bid to ‘keep lines open’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official says Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok. The official says Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an earlier meeting between the two leaders that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” On Friday, Harris pitched the U.S. as a reliable economic partner, telling a business conference on APEC’s sidelines that the U.S. was there to stay.
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is “experiencing mild symptoms”...
Biden says inflation help is coming but ‘will take time’
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is cautioning that “it’s going to take time” for inflation to recede. But he says that legislation he signed in August will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks Friday while meeting with business and labor leaders in his first public event since returning from a trip to Egypt and Asia. Biden was emboldened by Democrats’ stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, but he could be entering a perilous stretch for the economy. The White House has emphasized a strong jobs market to try to allay concerns about a potential recession on the horizon. However, the Federal Reserve has also been raising interest rates to battle inflation by slowing growth.
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were “stonewalled” by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a “loss and damage” fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi began the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by staking...
Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil
Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince’s direction. A court filing was...
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one...
