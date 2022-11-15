Read full article on original website
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer has been convicted of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several high-ranking employees of the military attache’s office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who also worked for Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. The court said it took account of several factors in its verdict, including that nearly all the information the 66-year-old passed on was publicly available — but also that his actions spanned more than four years.
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish border guard officials say construction of a planned barbed-wired fence on the Nordic country’s long border with Russia will start early next year. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence will be erected at the crossing point in the eastern town of Imatra by the summer of 2023. The length of Finland’s border with Russia at 1,340 kilometers (832 miles) is the longest of any European Union member. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said there was consensus among lawmakers to build a fence to cover parts of border with Russia. The project which will altogether cover a maximum of 200 kilometers (124 miles) of the border, is estimated to cost a total of 380 million euros ($393 million) and is scheduled to be completed by 2026.
Palestinian officials say house fire in Gaza Strip kills 21
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fire set off by stored gasoline in a residential building killed 21 people in a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the territory’s Hamas rulers said. The fire was one of the deadliest incidents in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The blaze erupted on the third floor of a three-story building in the crowded Jabaliya camp. No one inside the house survived. It was not immediately clear how the gasoline ignited. Flames were seen spewing out of the windows of the burning floor as people gathered outside on the street. Gaza is under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade and faces a severe energy crisis. People often store cooking gas, diesel and gasoline in homes before winter.
Official claims deadly Gaza house fire caused by party stunt
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian official says last week’s massive apartment fire in the Gaza Strip was ignited accidentally by a man using gasoline in a party stunt, but did not explain how investigators reached that conclusion. The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events. Gaza’s Hamas-appointed attorney general added on Sunday the death toll reached 22, without elaborating. He told reporters that a member of the Abu Raya family accidentally set off the deadly blaze when he began preparing a gasoline-fueled party trick in the living room during a celebration that had brought together three generations of the family. It was the deadliest incident in Gaza in recent years outside of the conflict with Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying.
Malaysia’s nationalist block closer to forming government
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appears to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. But opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim insists his reformist bloc has secured a simple majority. The nation’s king has to approve a next government. The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. His bloc includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.
UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer
GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official says West Africa is next in line to receive Russian fertilizer that is tied up in European ports and prevented from being exported to needy countries, Rebeca Grynspan, the head of the U.N. trade office, on Friday hailed “very good news for the world” after Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the world body had a day earlier extended a four-month deal to ease the export of Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs through the Black Sea. Fallout from the war has helped drive up prices for food and fertilizer around the world.
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to three years in prison. Dustin Thompson on Friday told the judge he was ashamed of his actions. Thompson was convicted in April by a jury for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The jury also found Thompson guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Thompson testified his behavior was “disgraceful,” but he also said he believed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen and was trying to stand up for him.
German bishops assure Vatican but vow to proceed with reform
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Germany’s Catholic bishops are vowing to continue their controversial reform process after a week of tense meetings with Vatican officials seeking to put the brakes on proposals to ordain women, bless gay unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality. The head of the German bishops conference said fears of schism, or a separation from Rome, has never been an option but that the German reform is going ahead. One outstanding matter that was discussed, but not resolved, concerns the fate of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has faced strong criticism for his handling of sexual abuse cases. The bishops told Pope Francis the status quo was untenable and that a decision over his fate must be made.
20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say 20 people were killed when a van fell into a water-filled ditch in flood-hit southern Pakistan. Authorities on Friday said the overnight accident mostly killed women and children, injuring 13 others. The incident took place as Pakistan struggles to recover from record-breaking flooding, which killed roughly 1,700 people and damaged roads and bridges. The van accident came near the town of Sehwan on the Indus Highway, which was dredged in several places to drain floodwater but has not been repaired. Police officer Imran Qureshi said the van was bringing passengers from Khairpur district to a famous shrine. Hospital officials said eight women and 10 children, ages 10 to 15, were among the dead.
Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections last October that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is “experiencing mild symptoms”...
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Many delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt cheered as a deal was agreed upon that would create a fund for developing that have been hard hit by climate change. An agreement was reached between parties Saturday afternoon. More than 12 hours later, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry gaveled the decision a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday to a round of applause. Here are some of the many reactions to this historic fund.
3 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir avalanche
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An avalanche in Kashmir has killed three Indian soldiers along the heavily militarized Himalayan frontier between India and Pakistan. The Indian military said Saturday that a slide of snow hit the northwestern Machil sector in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday and trapped three soldiers who were on a patrol. The three were rescued and evacuated to a hospital where they died. Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Avalanches have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camping in the region.
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were “stonewalled” by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a “loss and damage” fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince’s direction. A court filing was...
DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his...
Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opening match against Wales. He said “let’s go shock ’em all.” Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Biden told the players “I know you’re the underdog.” The United States is back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament. The teams opens against Wales on Monday, then meets England on Friday and closes group play against Iran on Nov. 29.
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan Supreme Court official says 19 people were lashed in the country’s northeast after being convicted of adultery, theft and running away from home. It appears to be the first official confirmation that punishments like lashing and flogging are being meted out since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts. On Sunday, a Supreme Court official said that 10 men and nine women were punished in Takhar province in the presence of elders, residents and scholars.
