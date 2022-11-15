Bruce Springsteen addresses Taylor Swift tour theory on Jimmy Fallon

Will the Boss drop in to play with the Anti-Hero?

On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the larger than life host brought up a theory that has been circulating to guest Bruce Springsteen.

“In 2023, you’ll be on tour. Taylor Swift is also going to be on tour,” Fallon said. “There’s a theory the two of you will pop into each other’s shows from time to time.”

Springsteen made it clear that he would be attending a Swift show, but only because his daughter “will make sure of it.”

The 73-year-old rock star didn’t make any assumptions that Swift and he would be playing together, but he left the invitation open to her.

“She’s welcome on E-street anytime.”

Springsteen was on the show promoting his new album “Only the Strong Survive,” which debuted on Nov. 11 through Columbia Records and is his 20th studio album.

The Boss is readying for his 2023 tour, which will kick off on Feb. 1 in Tampa.

Swift, 32, just released her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” back on Oct. 21, and is set to start her tour on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

During the segment with Springsteen, Fallon also asked the famed musician about another rumor that has been alleged by “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro.

There are no reports that Swift and Springsteen will be making appearances at each other’s shows during their tour. Getty Images for MTV

“Alfonso Ribeiro says that his famous ‘Carlton Dance’ was inspired by you and Courtney Cox in the ‘Dancing in the Dark’ video.”

Fallon then pulls up a side-by-side video of Springsteen and Cox dancing in the video next to Ribeiro’s infamous “Carlton Dance.”

Was the famous Carlton Dance inspired by Bruce @springsteen and @CourteneyCox ? Bruce weighs in. #SpringsteenOnFallon pic.twitter.com/zBzVNMas8z — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 15, 2022

Springsteen, appearing joyfully stunned, called his dancing “pretty embarrassing” while explaining his kids do not hide that detail from him.

“Dad, you look ridiculous,” Springsteen says to Fallon as the “Late Night” show host protested he “looks cool.”

“But, it definitely does look that had some influence on the ‘Carlton Dance,'” Springsteen said.