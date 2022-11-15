ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Windy day with possible snow later in the afternoon

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Under partly sunny skies some scattered snow showers will be possible this afternoon and this evening. The snow showers will be driven by gusty Northwest winds at 10-25 MPH. High temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees below average. NOVEMBER WINDS:. The cold winds out of...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Windy and cold weather continues before a very cold weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Windy and Cold weather continues. Crank the heat as overnight lows dip into 20s. High temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees below average. The cold winds out of the Northwest will persist through the weekend, at times gusting over 25 mph. VERY COLD...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Below average temperatures and cold winds bring the chill to Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures are running 10 degrees below average! Tonight will be windy and cold with lows dipping into the upper 20's. Stay warm. The cold winds out of the Northwest will persist for the next couple days, at times gusting over 25 mph. CHILLY WEEKEND:
local21news.com

Skies will clear but the cold will remain

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After some early clouds and patchy fog, skies will slowly clear today but it will be windy and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s, that's about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. NOVEMBER WINDS:. The cold winds out of the Northwest...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

What is a triple dip la nina and what does this mean for winter?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of the first things we consider when putting together our annual winter weather forecast is the Pacific Ocean current, and for the first time this century we will experience a rare triple dip la nina. So what is it, and what does it mean for this upcoming winter? According to meteorologist Steve Travis from the national weather service in state college, a triple dip la nina doesn’t happen very often, “this is pretty rare, we haven’t seen many triple dip la ninas in the last 50 years, I think there have only been two”
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pennsylvania counties

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the advisory beginning around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

PennDOT gets ready for possible snow

Snow is possible in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, and PennDOT is getting ready. PennDOT officials said they're closely monitoring conditions. In York County, drivers are running their routes to familiarize themselves with the territory before the snow starts falling. "We're ready for it, and it's going...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Small Business Saturday slated to return to York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Small business Saturday is returning to downtown York. "Downtown, Inc." and elected officials provided a preview of the deals and promotions this year on Thursday. "It's not necessarily about the item or how much it costs it's about whether or not you really thought...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022: What you need to know

The Harrisburg Holiday Parade is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. This year’s theme is “A Very Vibrant Holiday” and will feature 100 entries including marching bands, giant balloons, decorated floats and Santa Claus. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Front and Market streets.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure

Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure. Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening …. Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

