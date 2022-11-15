Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
local21news.com
Windy day with possible snow later in the afternoon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Under partly sunny skies some scattered snow showers will be possible this afternoon and this evening. The snow showers will be driven by gusty Northwest winds at 10-25 MPH. High temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees below average. NOVEMBER WINDS:. The cold winds out of...
local21news.com
Windy and cold weather continues before a very cold weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Windy and Cold weather continues. Crank the heat as overnight lows dip into 20s. High temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees below average. The cold winds out of the Northwest will persist through the weekend, at times gusting over 25 mph. VERY COLD...
local21news.com
Below average temperatures and cold winds bring the chill to Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures are running 10 degrees below average! Tonight will be windy and cold with lows dipping into the upper 20's. Stay warm. The cold winds out of the Northwest will persist for the next couple days, at times gusting over 25 mph. CHILLY WEEKEND:
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
local21news.com
Skies will clear but the cold will remain
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After some early clouds and patchy fog, skies will slowly clear today but it will be windy and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s, that's about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. NOVEMBER WINDS:. The cold winds out of the Northwest...
local21news.com
What is a triple dip la nina and what does this mean for winter?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of the first things we consider when putting together our annual winter weather forecast is the Pacific Ocean current, and for the first time this century we will experience a rare triple dip la nina. So what is it, and what does it mean for this upcoming winter? According to meteorologist Steve Travis from the national weather service in state college, a triple dip la nina doesn’t happen very often, “this is pretty rare, we haven’t seen many triple dip la ninas in the last 50 years, I think there have only been two”
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation
Those in the greater Harrisburg area may see some snow today, but don’t break out the shovels quite yet. The National Weather Service forecast for our area predicts snowfall this afternoon, but a total accumulation of less than half an inch is expected. The snow is also expected to...
WGAL
News 8 checks road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley
With snow and rain falling in parts of the Susquehanna Valley, News 8 is checking on road conditions. Watch the video above for more on what's happening in York and Cumberland counties.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pennsylvania counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the advisory beginning around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
WGAL
PennDOT gets ready for possible snow
Snow is possible in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, and PennDOT is getting ready. PennDOT officials said they're closely monitoring conditions. In York County, drivers are running their routes to familiarize themselves with the territory before the snow starts falling. "We're ready for it, and it's going...
Bridge inspection scheduled this week on South Bridge: PennDOT
A bridge inspection is planned for Wednesday and Thursday on the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the northbound side of the bridge...
local21news.com
Small Business Saturday slated to return to York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Small business Saturday is returning to downtown York. "Downtown, Inc." and elected officials provided a preview of the deals and promotions this year on Thursday. "It's not necessarily about the item or how much it costs it's about whether or not you really thought...
Overnight rolling stops rescheduled for Route 22/322 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
The overnight rolling stops planned on westbound Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County have been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. Weather permitting, rolling stops of up to 15 minutes will be in place on westbound Route 22/322 from midnight to 5 a.m....
1 dead after high-speed crash on I-81 during snow, sleet showers
A car going too fast merging onto Interstate 81 in Lebanon County as snow and sleet fell Tuesday caused a crash that killed one of its passengers, police said. An 18-year-old Reading woman was taking the ramp from Interstate 78 west onto I-81 north in Union Township when she lost control around 6:14 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022: What you need to know
The Harrisburg Holiday Parade is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. This year’s theme is “A Very Vibrant Holiday” and will feature 100 entries including marching bands, giant balloons, decorated floats and Santa Claus. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Front and Market streets.
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure
Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure. Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening …. Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County...
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
lebtown.com
Holiday happenings in Downtown Lebanon: Tree lighting, parade, and carriage rides [Paid Press Release]
This post is paid advertising by Community of Lebanon Association. The Community of Lebanon Association Holiday Events are just around the corner. 6 p.m. on November 18 at the Ninth and Cumberland Streets parking lot. Meet Mrs. Claus (Santa arrives Saturday) and help countdown to the lighting of the 25...
WGAL
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
