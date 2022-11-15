RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County schools approved a plan to get more supervision on school buses following bus driver concerns and staffing shortages. The plan, approved during Wednesday’s board meeting, would pay current employees to work as bus monitors in addition to their normal role. The pay starts at $16 an hour and increases with experience. The monitors would be on routes at 19 schools that the district has identified as needing the extra help.

