Stop playing politics do something about the damn crime in this town! No system is every going to be perfect but we have to do something! Show the residents that you are on board with reducing crime and especially cracking down on gun violence! The locals here seem to be ok with living like this! Get involved with what’s going on and help make a positive change! We were given the brief before we arrived to Fort Bragg but I never would have thought that leadership in this town would struggle to find a solution. Things are getting worse by the day!
Our people would just cry about the systems being put in high crime areas and would call it racial profiling. Save the money for something that would do some good.
They are just worried about the system telling the world how bad the crime is in their district.They don’t won’t to upset their voting base
