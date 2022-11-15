ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 9

TherealisT75
3d ago

Stop playing politics do something about the damn crime in this town! No system is every going to be perfect but we have to do something! Show the residents that you are on board with reducing crime and especially cracking down on gun violence! The locals here seem to be ok with living like this! Get involved with what’s going on and help make a positive change! We were given the brief before we arrived to Fort Bragg but I never would have thought that leadership in this town would struggle to find a solution. Things are getting worse by the day!

Reply
3
DrinkSlinger
2d ago

Our people would just cry about the systems being put in high crime areas and would call it racial profiling. Save the money for something that would do some good.

Reply
2
Doptic1
3d ago

They are just worried about the system telling the world how bad the crime is in their district.They don’t won’t to upset their voting base

Reply
2
Related
cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County schools approve bus supervision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County schools approved a plan to get more supervision on school buses following bus driver concerns and staffing shortages. The plan, approved during Wednesday’s board meeting, would pay current employees to work as bus monitors in addition to their normal role. The pay starts at $16 an hour and increases with experience. The monitors would be on routes at 19 schools that the district has identified as needing the extra help.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
ncdot.gov

N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County

​FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville’s homeless could face fines for living on sidewalks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With an 8-2 vote earlier this year, the Fayetteville City Council approved a homeless encampment ordinance. Under the law, it is illegal to camp out on city property near dangerous roadways and when shelter space is available. Monday, Fayetteville police started enforcing the new ordinance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

WakeMed, UnitedHealthcare ink 3-year contract, release statements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of negotiations, pen has met paper as UnitedHealthcare and WakeMed locked into a 3-year contract, both parties confirmed to CBS 17. The new deal, that went into effect on Nov. 15, “restores network access to WakeMed’s hospitals, employed physicians and specialists for people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored and Medicare Advantage plans,” a Thursday statement from UnitedHealthCare said. Access is also included for those with UnitedHealthcare’s Dual Special Needs Plan.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County woman says she’s a victim of rental scam

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam. A woman who gave the name Tiffany Lewis rented a home on Chasewater Road in Cumberland County to Ariana Baxter. However, the property has been in foreclosure for nearly two years and the real property owners live out of state. The real property owners now want Baxter to vacate the property.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy