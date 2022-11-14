Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Six Hoosiers Earn CSC First Team All-District Honors
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's soccer student-athletes Anna Bennett, Jen Blitchok, Alaina Kalin, Sydney Masur, Megan Wampler and Paige Webber were named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District First Team, the organization announced Wednesday. The six mark the most selections in a single season for the...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling to host No. 23 Princeton and head to Army
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– After a weekend off, Indiana Wrestling is set for a big weekend of competition. On Friday, the Hoosiers will host No. 23 Princeton in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the Hoosiers' first dual and first home event of the year. Shortly after, on Sunday Indiana will travel to West Point, N.Y. for the prestigious Black Knight Invite.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 3: at Xavier
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Xavier as part of the Gavitt Games. Tip time is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18 from the Cintas Center. The game will be nationally broadcasted on FS1. • The Musketeers...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Volleyball Signs Three in 2023 Recruiting Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Volleyball head coach Steve Aird announced the addition of three recruits in the 2023 class on Thursday (Nov. 17) afternoon. The Hoosiers welcome Ramsey Gary (Libero/Pendleton, Ind.), Ava Vickers (Middle Blocker/Fishers, Ind.) and Luca Fickell (Setter/Cincinnati, Ohio) to the program as a part of the early signing period.
iuhoosiers.com
#IUBB Media Availability – Nov. 17
Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. WOODSON: Well, he has worked. He's put a lot of the time in terms of shooting the three-ball. A lot of these guys have. You know, I look at what Miller has done.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Swimming and Diving Ready for Midseason Meet
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 8/13 Indiana swimming and diving is headed to Columbus, Ohio, for its midseason meet at the Ohio State Fall Invitational, a three-day event set for Thursday through Saturday (Nov. 17-19) inside McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Final sessions of the meet will be streamed live on the...
iuhoosiers.com
Three Hoosiers Set for NCAA Cross Country Championships
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana Cross Country teams will have three runners take part in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 20) in Stillwater, Okla. Following the selection of at-large teams to the meet, Gabriel Sanchez, Mariah Wehrle and Sarah Schmitt earned spots at the national meet based on their performances at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional.
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Selected to John R. Wooden Preseason Top 50 Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was among a group of 50 student-athletes selected to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy's® Preseason Top 50 Watch List today on ESPN's SportsCenter and on ESPN.com. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts,...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Welcomes its Newest Signing Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Field Hockey head coach Kayla Bashore announced the program's newest signing class on Wednesday afternoon. The team will add six players as part of their 2023 signing class. The group will arrive in Bloomington in the fall of 2023. The class...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling to Host Program Alumni for Princeton Match
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Wrestling invites all former Hoosier wrestlers to attend the team's home-opening match vs. No. 23 Princeton this Friday at 6 p.m. in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. All program alumni planning to attend are asked to RSVP for the event at the...
iuhoosiers.com
Berger and Holmes Named To Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
LOS ANGELES – Indiana's graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were both named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.
