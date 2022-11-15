ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
miamitimesonline.com

Beloved Miami son gunned down at UVA

Miami native and University of Virginia football star D’Sean Perry was one of three young Black men whose lives were tragically cut short after a mass shooting over the weekend. Just four days ago, the Gulliver Preparatory graduate was on the field following one of his many passions –...
fox4now.com

Florida wellness center hoping to become fixture in courtrooms

A local wellness center is trying to make a big impact throughout Florida courtrooms. Nestled in Coral Springs is Eagles’ Haven. The wellness center was created by the nonprofit JAFCO, after the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, which was just a mile down the road from where Eagles’ Haven currently stands.
CBS Miami

Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew

Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
