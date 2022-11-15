Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia community mourned on Tuesday as new details emerged both about the three football players killed in a campus shooting this week and the criminal charges the suspect, a former player, faces. “It feels like it’s a nightmare, to be honest with...
Beloved Miami son gunned down at UVA
Miami native and University of Virginia football star D’Sean Perry was one of three young Black men whose lives were tragically cut short after a mass shooting over the weekend. Just four days ago, the Gulliver Preparatory graduate was on the field following one of his many passions –...
Social media star charged with murder previously arrested in Las Vegas for battery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CBS12) — The OnlyFans and Instagram star accused of killing her boyfriend in Miami also faced criminal charges for a fight with him in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Courtney Clenney for domestic battery last year at the Cosmopolitan Casino. Police said...
Florida wellness center hoping to become fixture in courtrooms
A local wellness center is trying to make a big impact throughout Florida courtrooms. Nestled in Coral Springs is Eagles’ Haven. The wellness center was created by the nonprofit JAFCO, after the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, which was just a mile down the road from where Eagles’ Haven currently stands.
Grandmother who kidnapped 6-year-old grandson appears in Miami-Dade bond court
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who was accused of kidnapping her grandson is behind bars. Lilliam Morales appeared in a Miami-Dade bond court, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said she and her son, Jorge Morales, kidnapped her grandson, Jojo. They were taken into custody in Canada in October. Officials say Jorge might...
Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami
MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
Miami man accused of using COVID funds for Tesla, Porsche, Lamborghini sports cars
MIAMI, Fla. — A South Florida man has been charged with COVID-19 relief fraud after he allegedly used the loan money to buy exotic sports cars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District...
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
Group saws through roof, steals $500K in phones from Florida warehouse
Police arrested five men accused of sawing thru the roof of a South Florida warehouse to steal more than $500,000 worth of cell phones
BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew
Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
DCF is denying state licenses to shelters that care for migrant kids
A shelter created to house migrant children in Florida is pushing back against the Governor’s crackdown on illegal immigration after being denied its state renewal license.
