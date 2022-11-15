A commercial truck ban is in place on the Thruway starting Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The reason is due to the heavy snow coming to Western New York. The ban is for commercial vehicles that cannot drive on I-90 from Exit 46 in Rochester to Exit 61. They will also be banned on the Niagara Thruway. The ban will last throughout the weekend. Upwards of three feet of lake effect snow is expected to fall between Wednesday and Friday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO