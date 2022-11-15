Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Fire damages Wayne County nursing home on Thursday morning
LYONS, N.Y. — A fire caused a scare and some damage at the Wayne County nursing home. It happened on Thursday around 7 a.m. at the facility in Lyons. Staff noticed smoke pouring out of an office and quickly put the fire out. The fire sprinkler system came on,...
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Gates man, 73, was struck and killed by a school bus near Rochester bus company
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was killed after being hit by a school bus this Thursday morning on Colfax Street in the city. There were no kids on board at the time, but Rochester Police are looking into the situation because the driver of the bus left the scene.
73-year-old man struck and killed by school bus on Lexington Ave identified.
The RPD says Rivoly was walking across Fisher Street as other buses were leaving the Ontario Bus Company parking lot.
4 juveniles arrested on Clifton St. in connection to stolen vehicle
Before the officers could perform a traffic stop, the car stopped and all four occupants got out and ran.
13 WHAM
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on South Winton Road
Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton Police have confirmed they are investigating a scene on Winton Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on South Winton Road. Officers say around 7:00 p.m. they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on South Winton Road.
13 WHAM
Crews from four districts battle large house fire in Ontario County
Gorham, N.Y. — A house in Ontario County sustained significant damage from a fire on Tuesday evening. According to Chief Ben Bassitt from the Hopewell Fire Department, crews from four districts responded to the two-story home on Middle Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Bassett said the fire started from...
Man sentenced for 2020 N. Clinton Ave murder
The New York State Supreme Court has sentenced the man convicted of a 2020 murder on North Clinton Avenue.
iheart.com
Thruway Off Limits to Commercial Trucks Through Weekend
A commercial truck ban is in place on the Thruway starting Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The reason is due to the heavy snow coming to Western New York. The ban is for commercial vehicles that cannot drive on I-90 from Exit 46 in Rochester to Exit 61. They will also be banned on the Niagara Thruway. The ban will last throughout the weekend. Upwards of three feet of lake effect snow is expected to fall between Wednesday and Friday.
Truck drivers make final push to leave WNY before NYS Thruway closures
There is now already less traffic on the New York State Thruway than normal now that commercial drivers are not allowed on the thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania state line.
WHEC TV-10
SWAT Team members searched house near Almira Street Monday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a large law enforcement presence on Almira Street off of Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester on Wednesday morning. Our crew saw dozens of SWAT Team members going into a house and several different agencies responding around 6 a.m. We reached out to the Rochester Police Department for more information. RPD says they were out serving a search warrant.
Sunrise Smart Start: Norton St. shootings, dog rescued from underground den
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 14, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Slick spots for Friday morning and lake-effect snow near and south of the Thruway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Be careful on Friday morning as the little snow we had last night has frozen up. Watch your step leaving the house and the car parked outside will need the windows scraped before heading out. Not a lot is happening in Rochester but areas south are dealing with some lake-effect snow.
WHEC TV-10
Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner
Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
WHEC TV-10
Wyoming County under travel advisory after winter wallop
WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – People are asked to stay off the roads due to poor visibility. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Blowing and drifting snow are causing poor visibility. The weather also forced Wyoming County courts to close, with the...
Police: Off-duty cop shoots 2, one fatally, then kills herself in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani...
Toddler dies of starvation after father’s death in New York apartment
Deputies were called to the home to do a welfare check by the family as they had not been heard from in over a week.
Rochester Fire Department holds ceremony for 17 promoted officers
17 officers were promoted — six were promoted to captains and 11 were promoted to lieutenants.
Fatal house fire in Wyoming County under investigation
One person was killed in a fire that occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on Dutton Road in the Town of Gainesville.
Man pleads not guilty to instances of rape, attempted rape in Rochester
Police said that last week, investigators identified a 26-year-old man as a suspect.
