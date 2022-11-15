ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Fire damages Wayne County nursing home on Thursday morning

LYONS, N.Y. — A fire caused a scare and some damage at the Wayne County nursing home. It happened on Thursday around 7 a.m. at the facility in Lyons. Staff noticed smoke pouring out of an office and quickly put the fire out. The fire sprinkler system came on,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on South Winton Road

Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton Police have confirmed they are investigating a scene on Winton Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on South Winton Road. Officers say around 7:00 p.m. they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on South Winton Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Thruway Off Limits to Commercial Trucks Through Weekend

A commercial truck ban is in place on the Thruway starting Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The reason is due to the heavy snow coming to Western New York. The ban is for commercial vehicles that cannot drive on I-90 from Exit 46 in Rochester to Exit 61. They will also be banned on the Niagara Thruway. The ban will last throughout the weekend. Upwards of three feet of lake effect snow is expected to fall between Wednesday and Friday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

SWAT Team members searched house near Almira Street Monday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a large law enforcement presence on Almira Street off of Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester on Wednesday morning. Our crew saw dozens of SWAT Team members going into a house and several different agencies responding around 6 a.m. We reached out to the Rochester Police Department for more information. RPD says they were out serving a search warrant.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner

Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wyoming County under travel advisory after winter wallop

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – People are asked to stay off the roads due to poor visibility. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Blowing and drifting snow are causing poor visibility. The weather also forced Wyoming County courts to close, with the...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY

