The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Unique First In Raw History
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has once again made history. WWE has come a long ways from the Attitude Era with how they present women on the screen, really cranking up in the image back in 2015 during the Women’s Evolution when Stephanie McMahon was a part of the programming, bringing on talents such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to WWE Monday Night Raw.
Roxanne Perez Reveals Her WWE WarGames Dream Team
Last week, WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a variety of topics. Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. Perez named her dream team for the War Games match. She said, “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But...
Ric Flair On CM Punk Returning To WWE – “You’d Have Guys Jumping Off Roofs”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair thinks there would be a “riot in the locker room” in WWE if CM Punk returned to headline WrestleMania. The future of CM Punk in the wrestling world remains uncertain following the alleged backstage fight that took place at All Out. The other party involved, The Elite, is set to return to AEW television imminently but Punk – who was also injured in the All Out main event – remains out in the cold.
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
William Regal hopes Jon Moxley realizes how good of a sports entertainer he was in WWE
On the latest Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal discussed Jon Moxley and his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose. During the podcast, Regal also gave his thoughts on Damien Sandow:. "Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special with everything he was given. It was like another, if anything, he was...
Update On Vince McMahon Following WWE Departure
An update has emerged on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations made public by the Wall Street Journal. Since then, Stephanie McMahon has been serving as...
WWE Calling Off Planned Surprise
We’re currently on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and slowly but surely the two WarGames matches are coming together. Last week chaos ensued on SmackDown and it seemed that WWE was setting up The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes for Survivor Series: WarGames. Drew McIntyre...
Details On Contracts Of Recent WWE Signings
We have new details on the fresh World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) contracts of Hit Row and other returnees. According to Fightful Select, “several” professional wrestlers that were brought back to the promotion and placed on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown are on three-year contracts, and are all expected to expire in mid-2025. The entire faction of Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante Adonis) reportedly are on the same type of contract.
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
Triple H “100%” Behind Bringing Ex-WWE Star Back
A new report has shed light on how Triple H feels about bringing back a former WWE Superstar in what could work out as a “two-for-one” offer from the company. Since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in WWE he has been aggressive in his recruitment, bringing back many former stars that were previously released such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and perhaps most notably, Bray Wyatt.
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
New Sasha Banks Trademarks Indicate Her Next Move
This past week, some interesting trademark applications may have revealed Mercedes Varnado’s future plans (aka Sasha Banks). Michael Dockins filed the trademarks on behalf of Banks’ company Soulnado, Inc., which was formed in August. Dockins handles many trademark-related matters for professional wrestlers. On November 10, the following trademarks...
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
WWE Star Deactivates Twitter Account
Twitter is a busy place and it came sometimes get clouded with negativity from people who target WWE stars such as Kayla Braxton. Recently Kayla commented on Candace Cameron Bure’s take on putting Christianity back in Christmas movies, and she posted an Instagram story sharing some of the responses.
William Regal comments on Jon Moxley being “somewhat anti-WWE”
During his podcast, AEW personality William Regal commented on Jon Moxley’s run in WWE…. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
AEW Star Reportedly Suspended
Things can change fast in the world of professional wrestling and it was recently revealed that Andrade El Idolo had been pulled from an upcoming RGR Lucha Libre show on November 20. Andrade was originally set to face Dralisitico at the RGR Lucha Libre show, but he has been replaced by Rey Fenix.
