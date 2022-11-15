Read full article on original website
These over-the-top San Francisco hotels are discounted for a limited time
With some rates as low as $63 per night, San Francisco boasts more than a dozen participating locations.
Eater
Two Super Popular San Francisco Food Businesses Just Made Their Debut at the Ferry Building
The Ferry Building, San Francisco’s historic waterfront transit center and marketplace, has seen an uptick in occupancy in the last few weeks. As of today, James Beard award-winning chef Reem Assil is serving chocolate chip halawa cookies and cardamom cold brew out of Suite 19 in the building, across the way from El Porteno. The new location for Assil’s business, serving Ferry Building exclusive items in addition to the familiar offerings including her popular mana’eesh, will be open Thursady and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with slightly reduced hours this opening week).
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses
San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
3 San Francisco restaurants among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Corey Lee's new Korean barbecue restaurant and two other SF spots were recognized.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
Cafe Buenos Aires Plans to Open Third Location
The Argentinian cafe has recently signed a lease for a new commercial kitchen and retail space in Berkeley.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
S.F. home with stunning views, floating helix staircase, 3-story chandelier asks $20M
A magnificent San Francisco home with city and bay views, a beautiful floating helix staircase and a three-story chandelier has hit the market for nearly $20 million. Spanning 10,824 square feet, the six-level Russian Hill residence’s incredible architecture and ultra-luxury design stands out. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion comes with a wine cellar, elevator, expansive roof deck, guest apartment and a five-car garage.
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
San Francisco officials announce 'Safe Shopper Program' in Union Square
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has introduced several new safety initiatives as the holiday shopping season officially commences throughout the city.
Silicon Valley
Caltrain’s shiny new trains are finally here. Can the agency keep them running?
It’s been 159 years since trains first ran from San Francisco to San Jose. Now the oldest continually operating rail line west of the Mississippi is on the verge of a 21st-century transformation. Caltrain’s brand new electrified trains are in the Bay Area, and passersby might catch a glimpse...
Investopedia
Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets
Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
Amazon to lay off 263 employees in its Bay Area offices
The affected positions are in largely technical positions.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
actiontourguide.com
What is the Prettiest Part of Highway 1?
Any part of a Pacific Coast Highway road trip will offer beautiful views, but we think the most spectacular section is Big Sur, between Monterey and San Luis Obispo. Big Sur is one of the few undeveloped stretches of coastal land in California and offers gorgeous views from the top of a winding seaside cliff for about 90 miles of road. This particular section of the PCH is sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Lucia mountains, giving drivers the opportunity for some cliffside driving that rivals the famous cliff highways of the Italian coast. We highly recommend taking your time here if you can.
Flights from San Francisco to Cabo are under $300
The flights fall during peak whale watching season.
10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
