Eater

Two Super Popular San Francisco Food Businesses Just Made Their Debut at the Ferry Building

The Ferry Building, San Francisco’s historic waterfront transit center and marketplace, has seen an uptick in occupancy in the last few weeks. As of today, James Beard award-winning chef Reem Assil is serving chocolate chip halawa cookies and cardamom cold brew out of Suite 19 in the building, across the way from El Porteno. The new location for Assil’s business, serving Ferry Building exclusive items in addition to the familiar offerings including her popular mana’eesh, will be open Thursady and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with slightly reduced hours this opening week).
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses

San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune

S.F. home with stunning views, floating helix staircase, 3-story chandelier asks $20M

A magnificent San Francisco home with city and bay views, a beautiful floating helix staircase and a three-story chandelier has hit the market for nearly $20 million. Spanning 10,824 square feet, the six-level Russian Hill residence’s incredible architecture and ultra-luxury design stands out. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion comes with a wine cellar, elevator, expansive roof deck, guest apartment and a five-car garage.
Investopedia

Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets

Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SFGate

The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
actiontourguide.com

What is the Prettiest Part of Highway 1?

Any part of a Pacific Coast Highway road trip will offer beautiful views, but we think the most spectacular section is Big Sur, between Monterey and San Luis Obispo. Big Sur is one of the few undeveloped stretches of coastal land in California and offers gorgeous views from the top of a winding seaside cliff for about 90 miles of road. This particular section of the PCH is sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Lucia mountains, giving drivers the opportunity for some cliffside driving that rivals the famous cliff highways of the Italian coast. We highly recommend taking your time here if you can.
Secret SF

10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area

Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
