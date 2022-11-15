ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Grovport man charged in alleged Pataskala home invasion

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwvmQ_0jBDrF0m00

A Groveport man faces a felony charge after he allegedly broke into a Pataskala apartment with a firearm.

Essohana Tadjona, 40, of Groveport, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court, Pataskala police was called to an apartment on Poff Drive in Pataskala on Saturday for a reported burglary.

Police said Tadjona had kicked in the apartment door and pulled a firearm on the occupants. The agency said the defendant was arrested inside the apartment.

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible charges. If convicted, Tadjona faces up to 11-16 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

According to the complaint, the Licking County Prosecutor's Office intends to request Tadjona be held on a $100,000 bond due to an armed invasion with a firearm.

Comments / 3

Jaguar X
3d ago

Send him back to his home country to serve the sentence. Why should taxpayers have to house and feed him for that length of time? He's probably here illegally anyway.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man sentenced for 19 criminal charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to 19 criminal charges. Mark Barnhart, 33, received nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Athens County Common Pleas Court. Police say Barnhart’s crimes include a third-degree felony count of escape, a fifth-degree felony […]
ATHENS, OH
WKYC

Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

Man who plagued community with thefts, stole firearms headed to prison

A Zanesville man with a history of felony thefts will be behind a prison cell for the foreseeable future after being caught and prosecuted for his role in a recent stint of crimes that terrorized his surrounding community and made law-abiding citizens concerned for their safety. Keyon Thorpe, 25-years-old, broke...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Man with 3 Dozen Drug Items in Home around Children Sentenced to Prison

Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. Now that man will have years in jail. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found near Ted Lewis Park in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Rosewood and Western near Ted Lewis Park in the city of Circleville. The call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, investigators with the police department were called after...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for home invasion suspect in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an alleged home invasion. The call came to dispatchers shortly before 5 a.m. this morning. The incident happened at the Scioto Woods 2 apartments in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, a male suspect broke...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV testifies in Rhoden family massacre trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – George Wagner IV finished testimony in his own defense on Thursday for the Rhoden family massacre trial, answering questions from prosecutors. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead in Pike County on April 22, 2016. Prosecutors claimed the murders stemmed from a custody dispute over the daughter of Jake Wagner […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for suspects who pulled a gun on customers at a local gas station

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are searching for two subjects who allegedly pulled a gun on a customer at a local gas station. According to law enforcement, the Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a gold-colored Cadillac, license plate number P615612. Reports say two white males with a pistol and shotgun threatened a customer at the Marathon Gas Station on Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy