Grovport man charged in alleged Pataskala home invasion

A Groveport man faces a felony charge after he allegedly broke into a Pataskala apartment with a firearm.

Essohana Tadjona, 40, of Groveport, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court, Pataskala police was called to an apartment on Poff Drive in Pataskala on Saturday for a reported burglary.

Police said Tadjona had kicked in the apartment door and pulled a firearm on the occupants. The agency said the defendant was arrested inside the apartment.

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible charges. If convicted, Tadjona faces up to 11-16 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

According to the complaint, the Licking County Prosecutor's Office intends to request Tadjona be held on a $100,000 bond due to an armed invasion with a firearm.