Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.

BELLEVUE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO