Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

The items food pantries really need this holiday season

The holiday season is coming up, and it's one of the busiest times of the year for food pantries. This year, it's more expensive for food pantries to stock their shelves due to increased food prices. Inflation has also contributed to fewer monetary donations from supporters. These factors have made more people rely on food pantries like the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati and Be Concerned in Covington.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Fort Thomas Farmers Market celebrates the holiday season

As the weather turns colder, farmers market shoppers are reminded that the season of fresh produce and farm goods is winding down. Yet, at the Fort Thomas Farmers’ Market, the final three weeks of the season promise to be a special time. The market moves indoors with extended hours...
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world

Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
BELLEVUE, KY
restaurantdive.com

Caribou Coffee opening first US franchised unit

Caribou Coffee will open its first domestic franchised unit in Wooster, Ohio, on Thursday, the company said in a press release. The new location is part of Caribou’s first multi-unit agreement with Mike Mariola, who intends to develop units in the Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, markets. The opening...
WOOSTER, OH
cbp.gov

Cincinnati CBP Seizes $1.2 Million Worth of Cocaine and Meth in Outbound Shipments

CINCINNATI—Over the past three weeks U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized ten shipments of narcotics being moved from and through the United States to countries around the world. Combined, the shipments held nearly 100 pounds of dangerous and illegal narcotics: about 74 pounds of cocaine and 24 pounds of methamphetamine, which could have a cumulative U.S. street value of up to $1,214,640.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Hamilton Co. residents can apply for rent and utility assistance again starting Monday

A program started to help Hamilton County residents with rent and utility bills during the pandemic is coming back. That effort has been paused since July, but starting Monday, those seeking assistance can go to 513relief.org to apply for a portion of the more than $12 million in federal funds commissioners have allocated toward the initiative. Applicants will need their past-due rent or utility bills, income verification for the past month, a statement about how the pandemic has negatively impacted them financially and registration by their landlord, who will receive the funds directly.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

