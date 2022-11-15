Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
The items food pantries really need this holiday season
The holiday season is coming up, and it's one of the busiest times of the year for food pantries. This year, it's more expensive for food pantries to stock their shelves due to increased food prices. Inflation has also contributed to fewer monetary donations from supporters. These factors have made more people rely on food pantries like the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati and Be Concerned in Covington.
Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance
The Freestore Foodbank is seeing an incredible need from the community this month. Between inflation, the job market and uncertainty in the economy, more people are turning to the foodbank for help.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Farmers Market celebrates the holiday season
As the weather turns colder, farmers market shoppers are reminded that the season of fresh produce and farm goods is winding down. Yet, at the Fort Thomas Farmers’ Market, the final three weeks of the season promise to be a special time. The market moves indoors with extended hours...
Struggling Hamilton County Renters Can Apply For 15 Months Free Rent and Utilities
Hamilton County was awarded $12 million in federal dollars to pay landlords and utility companies in order to keep renters housed.
linknky.com
Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world
Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
wvxu.org
Our bike experts cycle back to take your winter riding and maintenance questions
It’s getting colder out there and the sun is going down a lot sooner. For a lot of folks, that’s when the bike goes down into the basement or up on a hook in the garage. But you don’t have to say goodbye to bicycling just because it’s cold out — or even snowing.
Costco Opening New Ohio Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WKRC
Ohio lawmaker calling on USPS to address surge in mail thefts, carrier robberies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Ohio lawmaker is sick of seeing postal workers robbed and mail stolen across the state. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) is urging leaders of the USPS to do something about the crimes. Nicole Lutz, the postal inspector and public information officer for the Cincinnati field office tells...
Cincinnati puts additional funds into a program helping people in crisis
The Alternative Response to Crisis Program started in July. The program has been extended an additional six months.
WLWT 5
Butler County's first Costco opens its doors, wholesale retailer to anchor major development
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A steady stream of cars rolled through the crowded parking lot of Butler County's first Costco on Wednesday afternoon. Shoppers were eager to check out the new store that opened around 8 a.m. For as packed as the parking lot was, Brandon Winkle of Middletown...
restaurantdive.com
Caribou Coffee opening first US franchised unit
Caribou Coffee will open its first domestic franchised unit in Wooster, Ohio, on Thursday, the company said in a press release. The new location is part of Caribou’s first multi-unit agreement with Mike Mariola, who intends to develop units in the Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, markets. The opening...
dayton.com
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Wednesday in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more...
wvxu.org
Pureval marks first year as Cincinnati mayor with a challenge: 'We have to redesign the city'
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval credits federal stimulus for funding many of his policy initiatives during his first year in office. Pureval gave his first State of the City Address Tuesday night in an auditorium at historic Union Terminal, announcing new efforts on local gun regulation and land use reform. In...
cbp.gov
Cincinnati CBP Seizes $1.2 Million Worth of Cocaine and Meth in Outbound Shipments
CINCINNATI—Over the past three weeks U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized ten shipments of narcotics being moved from and through the United States to countries around the world. Combined, the shipments held nearly 100 pounds of dangerous and illegal narcotics: about 74 pounds of cocaine and 24 pounds of methamphetamine, which could have a cumulative U.S. street value of up to $1,214,640.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could adopt a 'complete streets' policy to prioritize people over cars in road design
An ordinance aimed at designing safer streets will be up for a vote at Cincinnati Council next week. It would adopt a “Complete Streets” policy for the city. That means any time a street is built or re-paved, engineers will include things like speed bumps, bike lanes, or curb extensions, or explain why it’s not feasible.
linknky.com
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
WKRC
Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
WKRC
CDL drivers in high demand as snow plow driver shortage rises
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said across the state the number of CDL drivers is down significantly. Those are often the people who plow and maintain our roads. "In 2018 we had almost 400 seasonal drivers ready to go for winter. This year we have...
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. residents can apply for rent and utility assistance again starting Monday
A program started to help Hamilton County residents with rent and utility bills during the pandemic is coming back. That effort has been paused since July, but starting Monday, those seeking assistance can go to 513relief.org to apply for a portion of the more than $12 million in federal funds commissioners have allocated toward the initiative. Applicants will need their past-due rent or utility bills, income verification for the past month, a statement about how the pandemic has negatively impacted them financially and registration by their landlord, who will receive the funds directly.
