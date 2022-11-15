ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Bicyclist killed in Charlotte County hit-and-run crash

By Victoria Costa
 3 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Prineville Street in Charlotte County Monday evening.

Around 6:10 p.m., a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man was bicycling north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue, when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP said the driver of the unknown vehicle took off from the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is to please contact FHP.

This crash remains under criminal investigation.

